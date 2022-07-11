Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling Down

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Lately, home prices have been quite high, insurmountably so for many of us. Thankfully, the housing market has cooled down in ten cities across the nation.

"To compile its ranking, Redfin analyzed the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States and looked at several measures of demand and competition for housing — including median sale prices, changes in inventory and price drops — between February and May of 2022." —Sarah Hansen

Housing markets in the following ten cities are slowing down the fastest:

San Jose, California

Sacramento, California

Oakland, California

Seattle, Washington

Stockton, California

Boise, Idaho

Denver, Colorado

San Diego, California

Tacoma, Washington

San Francisco, California

According to CoreLogic, home prices in Seattle, Washington and Boise, Idaho will likely decrease soon.

Redfin's experts attribute the slowdown of the real estate market to soaring interest rates.

"Redfin’s experts attribute the ongoing slowdown in these markets (and many others across the country) to soaring mortgage rates, which began steadily climbing when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates earlier this year. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 5.3%, according to data from Freddie Mac. That’s down from a few weeks ago but significantly higher than at the end of last year." —Sarah Hansen

The inordinately high rates make buying a home even less affordable than it once was during a time when many are already strapped financially.

Additionally, a lot of investors are struggling to purchase homes right now due to the current state of the stock market.

Many experts believe that home prices will eventually decrease as more potential buyers sit on the sidelines and wait out the ridiculously high prices, but that process will likely be quite a gradual one.