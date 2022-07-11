The Santa Fe Women's Club Celebrates Its 130th Anniversary This Month

"Santa Fe residents in the late 1800s rode burros and horses to the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains to work and gather firewood. Many workers, soldiers and merchants would tie their animals to posts on the bustling Plaza, the city’s center, and sometimes let them roam free — until nine well-to-do women decided to put some order to this chaos. The women formed the Benevolent Association — now known as the Santa Fe Woman’s Club and Library Association — in 1892 with a goal of improving the Plaza and establishing a library. Their mission later would expand to helping fulfill other community needs, such as providing milk and food to those in need, establishing the state’s public health department and initiating Santa Fe’s 911 system." —Claudia L. Silva

According to Patricia Hodapp, these women were "movers and shakers."

This lovely and empowering club in the heart of Santa Fe does a lot of good for the community.

Over the years, members of the club—throughout its various phases and names—have taken impactful actions such as supporting libraries, repairing benches, installing picket fences, and fighting for women's rights to vote.

Today, the Santa Fe Women's Club collects donations for La Familia Health which caters to low-income families, libraries, Afghan refugees, and other immigrants. It has also partnered with the Santa Fe Community College, offering scholarships to women.

There will be two events held later this month.

"The club will tell stories of some prominent people buried at the Fairview Cemetery at 7 p.m. July 28 at its headquarters, 1616 Old Pecos Trail. The club will host [an] open house at the site from 4 to 7 p.m. July 30." —Claudia L. Silva