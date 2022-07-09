Opinion: The Repeal of a New Mexico Abortion Ban Has Been Challenged in Court

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8To3_0gZgfUCV00
Gayatri Malhotra

"A Republican state lawmaker, a Roswell oil producer and other New Mexico residents have filed a court challenge to last year’s repeal of a 1969 law that made it a crime to perform an abortion in the state." —Daniel J. Chacon

The legislature did not enact statutes to replace abortion, so some republicans have come to the conclusion that this means women shouldn't be allowed to make their own decision about when to end a pregnancy.

"Since the Legislature didn’t enact a set of statutes to replace the decades-old abortion ban after the repeal, Sen. David Gallegos of Eunice and other plaintiffs argue in their recent lawsuit question whether the law reverts to an earlier statute that outlawed abortion altogether." —Daniel J. Chacon

However, that is simply not the case.

Nonetheless, Marker tried—unsuccessfully—to initiate a referendum for voters to decide when an infant has rights as a person. To be quite frank, this is not what the argument should be about: the pro-life argument, in my view, should be about how to make it easier for women to give birth and raise children by enforcing policies that ensure easier lives with plenty of resources, decent maternity leave, high-quality adoption agencies, a trustworthy foster care system, and compensation that allows women and other pregnant persons—many of whom would likely be single parents—to thrive, considering that around 92% of prisoners are fathers.

In New Mexico, abortion has been formally removed as a criminal offense, making it legal.

"The enactment of Senate Bill 10 in 2021 formally removed abortion as a criminal offense in the state of New Mexico — there is no requirement for every legal act in New Mexico to be codified as statute, and any competent attorney will tell you as much...There is no statutory ambiguity as to the legality of reproductive health care services and the work of health care providers in New Mexico.” —Nora Meyers Sackett (the governor's press secretary)

Comments / 17

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
5119 followers

