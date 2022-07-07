Opinion: When It Comes to Gun Control, America Should Take a Leaf out of Iceland's Book

12019

Mass shootings occur almost constantly here in the United States of America—the supposed land of the free.

A lot of Americans celebrate guns, seeing them as a symbol of freedom, rebellion, and power. For some reason, individuals can purchase assault rifles, which makes zero sense to me unless someone is in the military.

In Iceland, plenty of people have guns, and plenty of them hunt, but there has not been a murder involving a firearm since 2007. This is because they have banned assault rifles and they have very strict regulations when it comes to gun ownership.

Perhaps most importantly, people only have access to a certain type of gun—the kind that is truly ideal for hunting.

"There hasn’t been a gun-related murder in Iceland since 2007. To be sure, Iceland is the size of Kentucky, with a population of St. Louis, but it’s more than a matter of scale. Icelanders enjoy guns, but they don’t idolize them like we do. One in four Icelanders owns a gun, but they’re long guns for hunting and sport shooting, and to purchase one you have to undergo a medical exam and submit to lots of paperwork. As for owning an assault rifle, you’ve got to be kidding." —Robert Julyan

This is not about taking away the first amendment. It's not about making sure that absolutely no one has access to their guns.

It's about banning AR-15s that are literally manufactured to kill people and protecting Americans from harm, especially in a political climate that is straught with violence, hatred, and division.