Opinion: When It Comes to Gun Control, America Should Take a Leaf out of Iceland's Book

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYJxq_0gXm53aE00
12019

Mass shootings occur almost constantly here in the United States of America—the supposed land of the free.

A lot of Americans celebrate guns, seeing them as a symbol of freedom, rebellion, and power. For some reason, individuals can purchase assault rifles, which makes zero sense to me unless someone is in the military.

In Iceland, plenty of people have guns, and plenty of them hunt, but there has not been a murder involving a firearm since 2007. This is because they have banned assault rifles and they have very strict regulations when it comes to gun ownership.

Perhaps most importantly, people only have access to a certain type of gun—the kind that is truly ideal for hunting.

"There hasn’t been a gun-related murder in Iceland since 2007. To be sure, Iceland is the size of Kentucky, with a population of St. Louis, but it’s more than a matter of scale. Icelanders enjoy guns, but they don’t idolize them like we do. One in four Icelanders owns a gun, but they’re long guns for hunting and sport shooting, and to purchase one you have to undergo a medical exam and submit to lots of paperwork. As for owning an assault rifle, you’ve got to be kidding." —Robert Julyan

This is not about taking away the first amendment. It's not about making sure that absolutely no one has access to their guns.

It's about banning AR-15s that are literally manufactured to kill people and protecting Americans from harm, especially in a political climate that is straught with violence, hatred, and division.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 168

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
5047 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Santa Fe, NM

The Santa Fe Women's Club Celebrates Its 130th Anniversary This Month

"Santa Fe residents in the late 1800s rode burros and horses to the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains to work and gather firewood. Many workers, soldiers and merchants would tie their animals to posts on the bustling Plaza, the city’s center, and sometimes let them roam free — until nine well-to-do women decided to put some order to this chaos. The women formed the Benevolent Association — now known as the Santa Fe Woman’s Club and Library Association — in 1892 with a goal of improving the Plaza and establishing a library. Their mission later would expand to helping fulfill other community needs, such as providing milk and food to those in need, establishing the state’s public health department and initiating Santa Fe’s 911 system." —Claudia L. Silva.

Read full story

Opinion: The Repeal of a New Mexico Abortion Ban Has Been Challenged in Court

"A Republican state lawmaker, a Roswell oil producer and other New Mexico residents have filed a court challenge to last year’s repeal of a 1969 law that made it a crime to perform an abortion in the state." —Daniel J. Chacon.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Should America Repeal the Second Amendment?

"I am not naïve and fully understand the power of the Congress, state legislatures and the populace who seminally disagree with any form of gun control. But I submit they are wrong. The only way we can begin to decrease mass killings, suicides and homicides is to implement a comprehensive, rigorous approach to limiting access to guns and enforce national gun control. This must become part of the national psyche. Until we do, the tragedies of Uvalde, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Orlando, Virginia Tech and Sandy Hook, among many others, the unacceptable numbers of suicides — 47,500 in 2019 — and the horrific numbers of homicides — 19,141 in 2019 — will continue to haunt all of us and erode the fabric of America." —Victor K. Barbiero.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: The Supreme Court's Recent Ruling States that Tribes Are Not Considered Sovereign Nations. That's a Problem.

"A U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding state authority to prosecute some crimes on Native American land is fracturing decades of law built around the hard-fought principle that tribes have the right to govern themselves on their own territory, legal experts say." —Pelicia Fonseca and Lindsay Whitehurst.

Read full story
371 comments

Opinion: The State of New Mexico Just Lowered Its Income Tax. What Are The Implications of That?

"The state of New Mexico cut its gross receipts tax last week by one-eighth of 1 percentage point – the first reduction of its kind in more than 40 years." —Dan McKay. New Mexico just cut its gross receipts tax last week. The goal was to make New Mexico's tax system more business-friendly and less burdensome for low-income families.

Read full story
12 comments
Las Cruces, NM

Opinion: Mississippi's Last Abortion Clinic Is Moving to Las Cruces, New Mexico

"Brewer’s team picked Las Cruces because of its proximity to Texas and its lack of abortion care. They found an old dentist’s office in the city this spring and hope to have their new clinic open next month." —Jolie McCullough.

Read full story
7 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: The Median Home Price in Santa Fe, New Mexico Is $789,385. Sales Have Declined Severely.

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Should Mr. Trump Be Charged with Committing a Crime

Cassidy Hutchinson's recent testimony was jarring, but, unfortunately, it did not seem shocking to me: Mr. Trump clearly wanted to win the 2020 election at all costs in my opinion.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque's Freedom Fourth Independence Day Celebration Is Back after a Two-Year Hiatus

It's been a rough six months in many ways, but Independence Day is a time to celebrate, despite the many complications of our history: it is the anniversary of our national independence, and that is something to be proud of!

Read full story

Opinion: Some Say We Are Already in a Recession. Some Say We Will Be Soon. What Should You Do?

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

New Mexico's Free Summer Food Program Has Begun

New Mexico is a state where many are impoverished. Tragically, young children often struggle with food insecurity during the summer months when they cannot rely on their schools to provide meals for them.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: Abortion Access Depends Largely on the Company You Work for Now

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has caused a massive upheaval in the United States of America, with healthcare providers suddenly facing legal repercussions for their services in many states and women traveling long distances to access abortion care.

Read full story

Opinion: We Are Already (Technically) in a Recession

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Google Will Delete User Location History for Abortion Clinic Visits

I have been quite wary of Big Tech for a long time now. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, many are even more terrified of their privacy being invaded due to the new laws which are, arguably, quite oppressive.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: President Biden Is Stalling

The Supreme Court has gotten a lot done, even though I vehemently disagree with their decisions. On the other hand, President Biden has been quite slow to take action on a myriad of extremely urgent issues.

Read full story

Opinion: Abortion Clinics in New Mexico Are Overwhelmed. They're Scheduling Abortion Services "Four Weeks Out."

There are no legal restrictions to abortion procedures in New Mexico, which has caused an enormous influx of patients seeking this type of care from Oklahoma and Texas. As it stands, New Mexico is a largely rural state that struggles with immense poverty: clinics often have trouble tending to residents because they are frequently understaffed.

Read full story
30 comments
Las Vegas, NM

The Pet Crisis

Many animal shelters in New Mexico are over their capacity, even though they continue to receive pets. Perhaps this is due to the skyrocketing prices or changing priorities as a lot of people are heading back to work.

Read full story
1 comments

A Petition Has Been Sent to the New Mexico Supreme Court Requesting Action in the 2020 GOP Fake Electors Case

"The attorneys who filed a last-ditch lawsuit on behalf of President Donald Trump's campaign in an attempt to stop New Mexico's 2020 election results from being finalized could face investigation and possible discipline, under a court petition filed Thursday with the state Supreme Court." —Dan Boyd.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: Ketanji Brown Jackson Has Just Been Sworn in to the Supreme Court

After what I view as a myriad of bad decisions on the part of the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer has retired and Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in. "Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation's highest court." —Mark Sherman.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy