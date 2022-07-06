Opinion: The State of New Mexico Just Lowered Its Income Tax. What Are The Implications of That?

"The state of New Mexico cut its gross receipts tax last week by one-eighth of 1 percentage point – the first reduction of its kind in more than 40 years." —Dan McKay

New Mexico just cut its gross receipts tax last week. The goal was to make New Mexico's tax system more business-friendly and less burdensome for low-income families.

While this is true and many will likely appreciate the change, the caveat is that New Mexico will probably become even more reliant on revenue from the oil and gas industry—a contentious issue among devoted environmentalists and civilians alike, considering the severe threat of climate change.

I do think this is a much-needed adjustment for the state of New Mexico, but I am still disappointed that the Land of Enchantment relies largely on revenue from the gas and oil industry due to the catastrophe of climate change that, in my mind, is extremely urgent. I understand that it is nearly impossible to switch to clean energy immediately without suffering even more than we already are economically, but I still wish we would switch to clean energy faster and stop being so reliant on revenue from what I view as a very corrupt industry that is ruining the environment.

"A tax package approved by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham this year is paring back the rate one-quarter of 1 percent, or enough to save a family 25 cents on a $100 purchase. Half the reduction went into effect last week, and the other half is scheduled next summer. The state portion of the gross receipts tax, for example, fell from 5.125% to a flat 5% last week. A similar cut of 0.125% is scheduled for next summer. Each change is expected to cost the state about $94 million in revenue." —Dan McKay