Las Cruces, NM

Opinion: Mississippi's Last Abortion Clinic Is Moving to Las Cruces, New Mexico

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076Sec_0gWPZ3p500
Aiden Frazier

"Brewer’s team picked Las Cruces because of its proximity to Texas and its lack of abortion care. They found an old dentist’s office in the city this spring and hope to have their new clinic open next month." —Jolie McCullough

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has left some bemoaning the state of our country, feeling as though we are going backwards in time to a period when women were severely oppressed. It has given others cause for celebration.

I would describe myself as begrudgingly pro-choice: I strongly discourage abortion and I believe in the sanctity of human life, but I also strongly believe that women—and other pregnant people—should have the right to make that decision for themselves.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling, many women from Texas have been traveling to the Land of Enchantment to access abortion care: sadly, some cannot afford the procedure and the travel, leaving them with very few options.

As a result, New Mexico—a state which already struggles to serve those who reside in New Mexico and has limited resources—has been overwhelmed by patients seeking abortion care, and many have had to wait at least four weeks to get an abortion, which has affected so many elements of the procedure, because the timing is crucial.

"More than half of the states in the country already have or are likely to outlaw abortion after the high court’s ruling, according to the Guttmacher Institute. In the immediate aftermath, many poor people in anti-abortion states like Texas are unable to safely access procedures or medication. Those who can are traveling across the country and flooding the few clinics in states where abortion is still legal. The pattern isn’t new, as the number of clinics has dwindled across the country for years. After Texas’ abortion ban at about six weeks into pregnancy went into effect in September, Brewer said existing clinics in places like New Mexico, Colorado, Louisiana and hers in Mississippi were inundated with Texas patients." —Jolie McCullough

Shannon Brewer—the clinic director at Jackson Women's Health Organization — is relocating to the Land of Enchantment and opening a clinic there: Las Cruces Women's Health. She will provide the services that many New Mexicans desperately need.

"Brewer said she aims for her new clinic to provide services that New Mexico needs beyond abortion. She discussed contraception, health screenings and, possibly, meetings or instructional classes in the clinic’s basement focused on empowering women." —Jolie McCullough

Brewer's new abortion clinic will be exactly where it needs to be, and I am so grateful that she is on a mission to empower and protect women! She will be a welcome addition to the community!

"On Monday, memories of the former dentist’s office were visible in X-ray mounts and cabinets, but nearly every wall of what will be New Mexico’s newest abortion clinic was painted different shades of bright, hopeful colors. Unhung paintings and an eclectic mix of furniture lined the hallways. Humming a songless tune, Brewer walked through the office, pointing out rooms that would be designated for counseling, prescribing abortion medication, ultrasounds, lab testing and recovery, plus a surgical hall for procedural abortions as well as other reproductive health services like Pap smears." —Jolie McCullough

