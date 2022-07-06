Opinion: The Median Home Price in Santa Fe, New Mexico Is $789,385. Sales Have Declined Severely.

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Santa Fe, New Mexico has been notorious for its outrageous real estate prices for quite some time: You can rent a very tiny apartment for upwards of $2000 per month.

To purchase a very nice house, you have to have around $1 million—or more.

Recently, the prices have increased...

I have to admit that these houses are quite beautiful, and Santa Fe is a lovely city in many ways. That being said, we are definitely in a sellers market right now: residences for sale are overvalued.

"Moody’s and Fortune magazines earlier this year determined Santa Fe homes are 30 percent overvalued in a report that analyzed 392 metropolitan statistical areas and found 96 percent were overvalued and 149 were overvalued by at least 25 percent." —Teya Vitu

Affordable housing is tough to come by, and that's what a lot of families and individuals are looking for right now.

"Interest rates are up, inflation is at a 40-year high and home sales nationwide have been sliding since January. The real estate world is hinting boom times are ending and home prices could be softening. But that’s what the experts thought at the beginning of the pandemic, and look what happened. No matter how you view it, conventional wisdom meets its match in Santa Fe and Santa Fe County, where home sales dropped in the second quarter of 2022 to their lowest level since 2011 — but the median home price for the same time period rose to (take a deep breath) $789,385." —Teya Vitu

It is not a surprise to me that sales have decreased and demand is greater than supply: many believe we are already in a recession while some say we will be soon, inflation is through the roof, and a lot of people are struggling right now. Those who are doing quite well are probably prioritizing emergency funds and the like.

Honestly, now is not the best time to buy a house, but it is very good time to rent out a house you own or sell your real estate property.