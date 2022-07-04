Opinion: Should Mr. Trump Be Charged with Committing a Crime

heblo

Cassidy Hutchinson's recent testimony was jarring, but, unfortunately, it did not seem shocking to me: Mr. Trump clearly wanted to win the 2020 election at all costs in my opinion.

There is growing suspicion—and evidence— among Americans that Mr. Trump himself incited the insurrection. In fact, there are many who are already convinced that he himself planned the events of January 6.

3 REASONS MR. TRUMP SHOULD BE CHARGED WITH A CRIME

I strongly believe that Mr. Trump should be charged with a crime for several reasons.

1. IF HE GETS AWAY WITH HIS ACTIONS, IT SETS A BAD PRECEDENT FOR OTHER PRESIDENTS

Democratic presidents and Republican presidents should not get away with trying to undermine democracy, which is exactly what Mr. Trump did in my opinion.

If he is not punished for his actions, I fear that future presidents will believe it is acceptable to betray the American people.

It seems to me that Mr. Trump has done just that.

2. THIS SHOULD BE A BIPARTISAN ISSUE

If I had reason to believe that a Democratic president may have incited an insurrection, I would be infuriated. I would want him charged with committing a crime. Charging Trump could be unfavorable for many members of the Republican party and appear as a nasty scheme by the Democrats, but this man is a danger to our democracy, and quite a few conservatives agree.

He ought to be punished for his actions.

3. I AM SCARED THAT WE WILL LOSE MANY OF OUR FREEDOMS

While this is certainly my opinion, I am terrified that the American people will lose many of our freedoms if Mr. Trump is elected: he appears to favor authoritarianism.

I don't know about you, but that is not an America I want to live in.