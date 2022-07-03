Opinion: Google Will Delete User Location History for Abortion Clinic Visits

OpenClipart-Vectors

I have been quite wary of Big Tech for a long time now. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, many are even more terrified of their privacy being invaded due to the new laws which are, arguably, quite oppressive.

"Google said Friday it would delete users' location history when they visit an abortion clinic, domestic violence shelter or other similarly sensitive place, responding publicly for the first time to calls for the data giant to limit the amount of information it collects that could be used by law enforcement in investigations and prosecutions." —Gerrit De Vynck

Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior Google executive, shared the details in a blog post.

"If our systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete the entries from the Location History soon after the visit." —Jen Fitzpatrick

While the blog post does state that Google will push back against what it views as overly broad or illegal government requests, it does not specifically mention how it will respond to abortion requests.

"The blog post also reiterates Google's pushback against what it sees as overly broad or illegal government requests for data, but does not specifically say how the company will respond to abortion-related requests." —Gerrit De Vynck

It's important to note that Google already allows users to turn off location tracking completely. Other Big Tech companies have been under the microscope of the public eye lately regarding how they are responding to the new laws since Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

Amazon has remained silent on this issue, for example, despite an employee sending a petition to them requesting that they take a firmer stance on abortion rights and stop sending money to antiabortion politicians. This has received 1500 signatures. On Friday, some Amazon employees called in sick to protest the company's silence on the overturning of Roe v. Wade.