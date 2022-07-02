Opinion: President Biden Is Stalling

pistalq

The Supreme Court has gotten a lot done, even though I vehemently disagree with their decisions. On the other hand, President Biden has been quite slow to take action on a myriad of extremely urgent issues.

Many Democrats, myself included, feel that he should be getting more done than he currently is.

He should take a more aggressive approach since the Supreme Court certainly has.

"[President Biden] is dealing with high inflation, a potential recession and a domestic agenda languishing in the Senate. Last week, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion ruling, and this week upended his climate plans. Looming midterm elections look dire for his party and his base is frustrated. Pressure is mounting on President Biden to take action." —Courtney Subramanian

Honestly, it seems to me that President Biden is too caught up with disappointing portions of his base to get much of anything done.

To be fair, he has made some progress: he did sign a historic executive order which will protect the LGBTQ+ community from a host of injustices.

He has also taken some action when it comes to protecting abortion access, but many fear it is not enough.

"While Biden has taken some action—he directed his administration to ensure abortion drugs are available and to help women seeking out-of-state abortions—he has resisted calls to take more aggressive steps pushed by progressives." —Courtney Subramanian

Biden has said that he is pro-choice and wants to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

"I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade into law. And the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that...[I] feel extremely strongly that I'm going to do everything in my power which I legally can do in terms of executive orders, as well as push the Congress and the public [to protect abortion rights." —President Biden

Unfortunately, it appears that President Biden is being overly cautious on this issue as well as several others.

"Some Democrats argue Biden's hesitation to take a bolder approach on abortion rights is emblematic of an overly cautious approach to addressing several issues he promised to tackle as president. They noted the administration had weeks to prepare for the Supreme Court ruling, a draft of which has been leaked and published in the press, and should have been ready to mount a more robust response..." —President Biden

They're not wrong!

Honestly, it seems that President Biden is overly concerned about upsetting some members of his base. As a result, he is upsetting most of us.

"[Pramila] Jayapal and other progressives say Biden has balked on moving forward on other Democratic priorities. He has not yet forgiven student debt, for example. The proposal under consideration would waive debt of $10,000 per borrower, an amount that is certain to irk progressives for not going far enough and opponents for potentially exacerbating inflation." —Courtney Subramanian