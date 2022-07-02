The Pet Crisis

Many animal shelters in New Mexico are over their capacity, even though they continue to receive pets.

Perhaps this is due to the skyrocketing prices or changing priorities as a lot of people are heading back to work.

Maybe it is a combination of both.

The Animal Welfare Coalition transferred many of their cats and dogs to other animal shelters as it closed its doors permanently.

The Board Chairman of the Animal Welfare Coalition—Marshall Poole—said a lack of funding played a role in the shelter's decision to close, but there was also a concern that their animals could be euthanized inhumanely.

"Marshall Poole, the board chairman for Animal Welfare Coalition, cited a lack of funding and a stipulation in the city’s request for proposal that would allow the city to decide when shelter animals are euthanized as key factors in his organization’s unanimous decision to close." —Jessica Pollard

This is unjust to these innocent creatures who need a home.

“[The city of Las Vegas, NM doesn’t] have any business deciding what animals get euthanized and when...Euthanizing of animals is very well controlled in New Mexico, and it’s very clear the city doesn’t have anyone certified to do that. We’re worried they’re going to start killing them inhumanely.” —Marshall Poole

Three kittens were recently found in the trash.

Animal welfare advocates worry three little kittens are the latest evidence that shelter and veterinary services in Northern New Mexico and beyond are being pushed to a breaking point. Organizers at nonprofit shelter Española Humane are looking for people who can foster cats after a trash collector for North Central Solid Waste Authority found two approximately 8-week-old kittens in a trash bag in the back of his truck near the Santa Clara Apartments in Española. The animals were taken to the shelter earlier this week. Immediately after the incident, another Española resident brought in a younger kitten with burned paws, also found in the trash." —Jessica Pollard

According to spokeswoman Mattie Allen, the kitten with burned paws appears to be from a separate incident.

If you have been wanting a pet—and can afford to raise one—now is a good time to adopt: they're having a sale.

"For the first time, the shelter will host a sale on adoptions on July 4 in an effort to clear more space. All adoptions will cost $4...On Saturday and Sunday, all kitten adoptions will be two for the price of one while all puppy adoptions will be half-off. It’s not just a Santa Fe thing, not just an Española [thing]. It’s statewide, it’s countrywide. I think a lot of it has to do with spaying and neutering.” —Murad Kirdar