A Petition Has Been Sent to the New Mexico Supreme Court Requesting Action in the 2020 GOP Fake Electors Case

Daniella Cressman

"The attorneys who filed a last-ditch lawsuit on behalf of President Donald Trump's campaign in an attempt to stop New Mexico's 2020 election results from being finalized could face investigation and possible discipline, under a court petition filed Thursday with the state Supreme Court." —Dan Boyd

The national Trump campaign scheme has recently come under scrutiny from a congressional committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"The Supreme Court petition, filed on behalf of a group of six New Mexico attorneys, says a probe would also shed light on how New Mexico fit into a national Trump campaign scheme that has drawn scrutiny from a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol." —Dan Boyd

GOP electors certified Trump as the winner of the 2020 election in some states even though Joe Biden had actually won.

"GOP electors [certified] Trump as the winner of the 2020 election in some states—including New Mexico—that were actually won by Democrat Joe Biden." —Dan Boyd

For the most part, the petition focuses on whether the two attorneys who filed the December 2020 lawsuit in the federal court of New Mexico—Mark Caruso and Michal Smith— should be forbidden from practicing law in the future or face another form of discipline.

"...The 31-page petition mostly focuses on whether the two attorneys who filed the December 2020 lawsuit in federal court in New Mexico on behalf of Trump's campaign should be disbarred or face other discipline." —Dan Boyd

More details have surfaced since then: Greg Jacob, who is a former member of Vice President Mike Pence's legal counsel, sent a memo.

"In that memo, Jacob says Trump attorney John Eastman, a Santa Fe resident, proposed the vice president could delay reading the electoral certificates for five states, including New Mexico—until legislators in those states could verify which of the competing slate of electors for each state was "true and correct" in their claims of victory. In all, New Mexico was one of seven states won by Biden in which designated GOP presidential electors convened to cast votes for Trump after the 2020 election." —Dan Boyd

New Mexico was one of seven states which Biden had won in which Republicans took it upon themselves to cast votes for Mr. Trump after the 2020 election. However, all of the other states were swing states.

Prosecutors in states where this occurred have referred to allegations that Republicans submitted a false document intended to deliver more electoral votes to Trump.

"Prosecutors in several of those states, including New Mexico, have referred to federal law enforcement allegations that Republicans submitted a false document intended to deliver more electoral votes to Trump." —Dan Boyd

The GOP electors in New Mexico argue that they were "only casting votes in the event legal challenges led to the election's outcome being overturned."

Top state GOP officials have said that New Mexico's five designated Republican presidential electors have done nothing illegal.

"While top state GOP officials have, in part of that reason, said New Mexico's five designated Republican presidential electors did nothing "illegal or sinister," their pledged votes for Trump came despite Biden winning New Mexico and its five electoral votes by a comfortable margin of 11 percentage points—or more than 99,000 votes." —Dan Boyd

The lawsuit against Trump's campaign was filed on the same day the state's five GOP electors certified him as the winner of the 2020 election.

"Trump campaign's lawsuit was filed on Dec. 14, 2020, the same day the state's five GOP electors certified Trump as the winner of that year's election." —Dan Boyd

The lawsuit did not make any allegations pertaining to voting fraud or irregularities, but it did allege that Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver had overstepped her legal authority.

"While the lawsuit did not make any specific allegations of voting fraud or irregularities, it alleged Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver had overstepped her legal authority by authorizing use of the ballot dropboxes amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the lawsuit was eventually dropped, Wertheim said those involved with the Supreme Court petition feel strongly about the need for those who filed it to be investigated."

