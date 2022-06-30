The Initial Round of Rebate Checks Has Been Sent to New Mexico Taxpayers

Daniella Cressman

With the price of gas and groceries, I think a lot of us would welcome a little bit of extra cash.

Thankfully, rebate checks have recently been sent to New Mexico taxpayers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXbsM_0gQlRLM600
MaryByrne

Nearly 800,000 rebates worth about $290 million have been issued to New Mexico taxpayers by the state’s tax department, under a financial relief plan approved by legislators and signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. While the majority of rebates have already been sent or paid via direct deposit, some checks have been delayed, including those that have been returned as undeliverable, and an estimated 60,000 rebate checks have not yet been delivered to New Mexico taxpayers eligible to receive them. —Dan Boyd

According to Taxation and Revenue Department spokesman Charlie Moore, 24,000 rebate checks were mailed out this week and should be arriving in mailboxes within the next few days!

These rebate checks are the first of three rounds of cash relief which are intended to help New Mexico residents cope with inflation.

Under the first round, single taxpayers who already filed their 2021 tax returns receive a $250 tax rebate — married couples filing jointly get $500 — regardless of their income level. Similar rebate checks of the same amount will be sent in August. In addition, tax rebates of $250 for New Mexicans who reported making less than $75,000 last year — or $500 for married couples filing jointly who made less than $150,000 — will be sent out starting next week and could take about a month to process, Moore said. Combined, the three rounds of rebates will mean up to $1,500 in financial relief this year for an estimated 1.1 million New Mexico taxpayers. —Dan Boyd

It's nice to know that there is more relief coming, and I am very grateful for this money! I think it will help a lot of people who are struggling.

