Opinion: How to Access Insightful Business News

As an entrepreneur, it’s extremely important to stay on top of current trends in the business world, but how do you obtain reliable information about what Elon Musk is up to, how high the average interest rates are on mortgages these days, or what the Russia-Ukraine war means for the economy at large when there are so many sensationalized headlines?

It’s simple really; you just have to be extremely selective about your sources.

1. GET YOUR NEWS FROM MULTIPLE SOURCES

It can be all too easy to rely on one source that is overly biased. Thankfully, the best newspapers, magazines, and websites will openly let you know that they skew one way or another.

If you prefer reading pieces from news magazines and news sites, you’ll want to keep in mind that the following have been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for excellent journalism:

Additionally, you can usually obtain reliable information from library databases.

2. KEEP CERTAIN QUESTIONS IN MIND

Naturally, some authors know more than others about a given subject, which means that you will want to keep certain questions in mind as you are reading.

Usually, the authors who write for the most esteemed publications are experts in their fields.

That being said, you will want to keep the following questions in mind:

What does the author know about this subject? Do they have a degree in it? How many years of experience do they have covering it?

Does the author have an agenda? Is their viewpoint biased?

Where did the author get their information? How many sources have they cited and is each one credible?

When was the material written? Generally speaking, you’ll want material that is as recent as possible, especially when it comes to business news.

Has the material been reviewed for publication?

Recent articles that cite their sources, have been written recently, and are in esteemed publications are usually the most reliable.

3. BE WARY OF WHO IS SPONSORING THE CONTENT

There are plenty of businesses and advocacy organizations that will intentionally send people biased content because they have an agenda.

Always look at who is providing you with certain facts, because some may be cherry-picked to further their argument.

4. ANYTHING THAT IS SPONSORED BY A GOVERNMENT AGENCY OR AN EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION IS GENERALLY RELIABLE

Any content that is sponsored by a government agency or an educational institution is generally quite reliable.

While social media can give you a good sense of how controversial a certain subject is and how many people are talking about it, it’s not exactly a reliable, unbiased source that is worth citing directly.

5. LOOK FOR SIGNS THAT A SOURCE MIGHT NOT BE AS CREDIBLE AS IT SEEMS

Most people want their content to at least appear reliable, so it can be difficult to gauge just how credible a source is, but the following are signs that whatever you’re reading is probably not 100% trustworthy:

Advertisements on the site: this can indicate bias and unreliability, especially if they are pushing a certain product or service that only appeals to a very specific segment of the population.

Broken links: this indicates that the content is likely out-of-date.

The page hasn’t been updated for a long time: this is likely an indication that no one is really paying attention to the content or maintaining the site, so those pieces are probably not current.

6. PROCEED WITH CAUTION WHEN IT COMES TO NEWSPAPERS

Signing up for your local newspaper can certainly provide you with some business news about trends, events, and changes in your area, but you will want to proceed with an enormous amount of caution—The credibility of newspapers varies greatly from paper to paper and location to location so it is wise to rely on multiple sources of information.

That being said, The New York Times is quite a credible source.

Wall Street Journal| Markets is a great place to gather market data. You can also catch up with news regarding Elon Musk and Gwynne Shotwell in The Wall Street Journal.

For updates in real time about the Russia-Ukraine War, The Washington Post is an excellent resource. That being said, it does cost $4 per month or $40 per year to subscribe.

7. SUBSCRIBE TO A FEW OF YOUR FAVORITE SOURCES

Many newspapers offer daily emails, as do quite a few magazines and journals, which can be enormously helpful if you enjoy a certain style of research-based writing and you don’t want to have to search for a specific source daily.

It might also be nice to sign up for a few magazines or journals so that you can compare each one and check the facts across the board, ensuring that you have accurate, non-biased information.

It is extremely important to stay on top of business news as an entrepreneur. Accessing credible information on a regular basis is essential.