Opinion: For Many Women Roe v. Wade Was Not Solely about Abortion. It Was about Freedom.

Abortion has long been a contentious issue in the United States of America, which is largely Christian and conservative.

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has terrified many women across the nation.

"Millions of American women spent the past five days absorbing the news that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade, erasing the constitutional right to a legal abortion that had held for nearly a half-century." —Julie Bosman

Even some pro-life women are against the overturning of Roe v. Wade, including Sunny Hostin, who believes the federal government should not allow their religious views to impact the federal law of the United States.

Although some women who are conservative and Christian view this as a triumph, the majority of Americans strongly believe the Supreme Court's ruling is a step backwards for women's rights, and human rights, for that matter, considering that a lot of trans men and non-binary individuals are often in need of abortion services as well.

"Some women, especially conservative Christians, reveled in the decision as a moral and legal victory. But a poll released on Sunday revealed that a sizable majority of women in the United States — 67 percent — opposed the court’s ruling to overturn Roe, and 52 percent of Americans said it was a step backward for the nation." —Julie Bosman

To many women, whether they are personally pro-life or pro-choice, the overturning of Roe v. Wade has indicated that the Supreme Court views us as nothing more than second-class citizens who should not have basic human rights.

"In dozens of interviews this week, American women who support abortion rights recalled the moment when they heard that Roe had been overturned, and the waves of shock and fury that followed. They reflected on how access to legal abortion had quietly undergirded their personal decisions, even if they had never sought one themselves. They worried that the progress many women have made since abortion was legalized — in education, the workplace and in the culture — would be halted." —Julie Bosman

In my view, the overturning of Roe v. Wade is not solely about abortion. It's a human rights issue.