Ghislaine Maxwell Has Been Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

FrankBeckerDE

Ghislaine Maxwell was involved with Jeffrey Epstein for many years.

During that time, she lured many young, innocent girls into an experience of abusive torment. She even engaged in the physical and emotional abuse many times, and lied that she was married to him when she wasn't as a tactic of manipulation.

"Maxwell's month-long trial in late 2021 was widely seen as the reckoning that Epstein - who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting his own sex trafficking trial - never had." —Luc Cohen and Brendan Pierson

Maxwell stated, "It is the deepest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein," during her hearing before knowing what the sentence would be.

Unfortunately, Maxwell did not seem to take full responsibility for the pain she had caused to so many women.

One woman even told the BBC that Maxwell was the enforcer of the abuse that Jeffrey Epstein carried out.

In Circuit Judge Alison Nathan's eyes, Maxwell did not appear to exhibit an ounce of remorse for her actions or accept responsibility for the crimes she had committed.

"Maxwell directly and repeatedly and over the course of many years participated in a horrific scheme to entice, transport and traffic underage girls, some as young as 14, for sexual abuse by and with Jeffrey Epstein...The damage done to these young girls was incalculable." —Alison Nathan

Many women have shared that Maxwell was central in the abuse they endured.

"In often emotional and explicit testimony during the trial, Annie Farmer, a woman known as 'Kate,' and two other women testified that Maxwell, who was found guilty on five counts, was a central figure in their abuse by Epstein." —Luc Cohen and Brendan Pierson

Annie Farmer has found the strength within herself to become a psychologist and help others heal in spite of the pain she herself has been through.

"During Tuesday's hearing, Farmer, now a psychologist, said her experience being exploited by Maxwell 'resulted in significant shame' that sometimes left her feeling like she wanted to 'disappear.' Kate said she was proud to help hold Maxwell accountable." —Luc Cohen and Brendan Pierson

Annie Farmer, a woman known as Kate, is an enormous inspiration to many.

"Today, I can look at Ghislaine and tell her that I became what I am today in spite of her and her efforts to make me feel powerless and insignificant, and I will cast that empowerment on my daughter." Annie Farmer (known as Kate)

Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.