Opinion: New Mexico's Paid Sick Leave Law Is Set to Take Effect on July 1, 2022

The pandemic has caused many of us to realize how horrible it is to continue going to work when we are sick: we could infect other people.

Too often, there are situations where a bunch of employees will go into work because they have to pay the rent that month, even though most of them have been sick.

Even though most of them have just recovered from COVID-19.

Thankfully, there is a new law which will take effect on July 1, 2022: each employer in New Mexico will soon be required to provide paid sick leave to their employees.

"The new law, technically known as the Healthy Workplaces Act, will make New Mexico one of 16 states that require businesses to allow their workers to take paid time off to deal with illness or injury – for themselves or family members. The act mandates all private businesses – large or small – provide paid sick leave for all employees, whether part-time, full-time or seasonal employees. Employees will earn one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked, or up to eight days annually for full-time employees." —Matthew Narvaiz and Dan Boyd

This is a controversial law for many: some small businesses are already struggling to make ends meet, especially after the pandemic, so quite a few employers are fearful that they simply won't be able to provide each and every one of their employees with paid sick leave. Additionally, it costs a lot to hire a workforce, and, if you rely on a six-member team, having someone out sick is expensive in more ways than one.

That being said, I strongly believe that this is a humane policy: no one deserves to work while they are ill, and employees ought to receive this amount of paid sick leave if they are dedicating themselves to an employer—It is extremely dangerous for everyone when people who are sick come to work despite their condition and infect others as a result.