Opinion: The Supreme Court Sided with the Coach Who Sought to Pray after a Game. I Don't See Anything Wrong with That.

"The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said the coach’s prayer was protected by the First Amendment. The case forced the justices to wrestle with how to balance the religious and free speech rights of teachers and coaches with the rights of students not to feel pressured into participating in religious practices. The outcome could strengthen the acceptability of some religious practices in the public school setting." —Jessica Gresko

sspiehs3

Honestly, I don't see anything wrong with someon praying along with students who have voluntarily joined him: he is not hurting anyone and he is inspiring many. I do fear that curriculums in schools will become increasingly biased when it comes to issues of race and religion. That being said, these issues are unrelated to me: I oppose schools forcing students to follow a specific religion, but it's entirely different if they simply choose to participate in a prayer because it resonates with them.

From what I've read, it does not seem that this coach was forcing anyone to pray with him if they did not want to: as long as students are allowed to bow out of this ceremony of sorts, I see this man's practice as harmless myself.

“The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike,” Justice Neil Gorsuch

Personally, I feel as though Christian extremists in this country are deeply bigoted and have given all Christians a bad reputation as a result. There is a lot of judgement from many democrats that leads too often leads to alienation and discrimination based upon a person's faith.

I think this is deeply unfair: not all Christians are the same and not all of them have identical values. For instance, there are many gay-friendly churches with Christians who fully support gay-marriage. Additionally, a lot of Christians are adamantly pro-choice and against conversion.

A lot of Christians are democrats, but feel targeted by many with similar political views because they face so many incorrect assumptions.

We should be accepting of everyone in every faith, as long as they aren't trying to hurt other people.

If this man is not blatantly forcing students to join him, he should be allowed to continue praying.