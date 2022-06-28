Opinion: Anyone Who Is Pro-Choice Should Vote for Governor Grisham in November 2022

Mohamed Hassan

On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Now, it is up to individual states to decide whether they are going to provide safe and legal abortion services to women.

Unfortunately, we are living in a time where women who seek abortions in certain states could be jailed for doing so. Additionally, these women will have to pay a fine of around $100,000 in many cases and healthcare providers will likely face prison time as well.

In many states, there is no exception when it comes to rape or incest.

"The U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 vote overturning Roe v. Wade reestablishes a patchwork of abortion laws, state by state. Abortion remains legal in New Mexico. The circumstances of how that happened should help most Democrats, especially Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham." —Milan Simonich

Thankfully, it remains legal to obtain abortion services in the state of New Mexico, thanks in large part to Governor Grisham.

"In 2019, Lujan Grisham’s first year as governor, she pressed legislators to repeal a 50-year-old law that made abortion illegal. That dormant law also made it a felony to perform abortions, except in cases of rape or if childbirth threatened a woman’s life." —Milan Simonich

This issue will likely work in Governor Grisham's favor: both candidates she is running against are pro-life, so anyone who supports a woman's right to choose—even if they have mixed feelings about abortion itself—should vote for Governor Grisham this November.

"The moment we have long dreaded has arrived, and our nation will be the worse for it. This ruling will destroy both lives and livelihoods. Make no mistake: the effort is not to protect life but to diminish it, to control women and relegate them as second-class citizens. Remember: We took action to ensure that access to abortion remains protected in New Mexico. I will continue to fight for the right to a safe, legal abortion in New Mexico and stand as a brick wall against those who seek to punish women and their doctors for seeking care." —Governor Grisham

If we don't, we risk living in a state where abortion is illegal or, at the very least, far more restricted, which, in my view, is a step backwards for women's rights.

That being said, Mark Ronchetti, who is also running for governor in the general election, would allow abortions up to 15 weeks.

“I believe permitting abortion up to 15 weeks and in cases involving rape, incest, and when a mother’s life is at risk is a very reasonable position that most in New Mexico will support regardless of party affiliation. This will end the barbaric practice of late-term abortions." —Mark Ronchetti

Mark Ronchetti supports a ban on federal funding for abortion.