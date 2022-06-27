The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Is Now at 85% Containment Thanks to Recent Rains

WandererCreative

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Wildfire has been the largest in our state's history.

It has devastated many communities.

Fortunately, the recent rainfall has led to increased containment.

"Consistent rain over the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has helped increase containment to 85 percent, though officials said isolated smoldering remains possible in the Pecos Wilderness, where accessibility is difficult. The fire, which began April 6, is the biggest in New Mexico history. It is at 341,735 acres." —The New Mexican

Unfortunately, the rains mean there is a strong possibility of flash flooding.

"Crews on the ground are concentrating on suppression repair and assisting individual communities with buttressing for potential flash flooding with sandbags and removing debris from waterways, particularly in the hard-hit Mora area." —The New Mexican

The Santa Fe National Forest has reopened, thanks to the rainfall, but the Pecos/Las Vegas and Camino Real ranger districts remain closed.

Firefighters are now fighting the second largest blaze in our state's history: The Black Fire in the Gila Wilderness. It is currently at 70% containment.

"Meanwhile, the second-largest inferno in state history — the Black Fire in the Gila Wilderness — is at 325,123 acres and 70 percent containment. As with the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, rain has helped with containment but is prohibiting officials from placing firefighters in difficult-to-reach areas." —The New Mexican

While the rains are largely good news, it's essential for communities in the communities which have been affected by the fires to prepare extensively for flash floods.

There is a strong possibility that these will occur and, when they do, everyone will want to be ready.