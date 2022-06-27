Two Were Killed by a Gunman During Norway's Annual Pride Festival

Daniella Cressman

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, a gunman killed two people and injured twenty others during the annual pride festival in Oslo, Norway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQjgd_0gMu40yJ00
TheDigitalArtist

"A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an 'Islamist terror act' during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter

The suspect, who has been identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen who is originally from Iran, has been arrested after opening fire in three locations in Downtown Oslo.

"Investigators said the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested after opening fire at three locations in downtown Oslo. Police said two men, one in his 50s and and the other his 60s, died in the shootings. Ten people were treated for serious injuries, but none of them was believed to be in life-threatening condition. Eleven others had minor injuries." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter

The Norwegian Police Security Service raised the terror alert to "extraordinary." Before, it was at "moderate."

"The Norwegian Police Security Service raised its terror alert level from 'moderate' to 'extraordinary' — the highest level — after the attack, which sent panicked revelers fleeing into the streets or trying to hide from the gunman." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter

According to Roger Berg, the Police Security Service's acting chief, the suspect had a "long history of violence and threats" and also has mental health issues.

Norwegian media named the suspect as Zaniar Metapour.

"Norwegian media named the suspect as Zaniar Matapour, an Oslo resident who arrived in Norway with his family from a Kurdish part of Iran in the 1990s." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter

Many are concerned that the suspect is a terrorist, while others are worried that this was a hate crime.

The suspect is now in custody.

"Police said civilians assisted them in detaining the man in custody, who was being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism, based on the number of people targeted at multiple locations." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter

Many mourned the loss of innocent lives.

"Investigators seized two weapons after the attack: a handgun and an automatic weapon. Hatlo described both as 'not modern' but did not give details. Not far from Oslo’s cathedral, crime scene tape cordoned off the bars where the shootings took place, including the London Pub, which is popular with the city’s LGBTQ community. Crowds gathered outside and dropped off cards and flowers at impromptu memorials. Martin Ebbestad, 29, had walked by earlier, seen the memorials and returned with flowers." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter

Martin Ebbestad was deeply upset by the incident.

"[London Pub] is our go-to place. My boyfriend left 20 minutes before (it happened). He was sitting outside in the smoking area...We know this place so well. It doesn’t feel unsafe, but it does feel very close.” —Martin Ebbestad

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# LGBTQ# pride festival# gun violence

Comments / 4

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
4360 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

New York City, NY

Opinion: R. Kelly Has Been Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Finally, R. Kelly has been sentenced to prison for 30 years. He abused young, innocent fans for decades. "Disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for using his fame to sexually abuse young fans, including some who were just children, in a systematic scheme that went on for decades." —Tom Hays, Bobby Caina Calvan, and Jennifer Peltz.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Access Insightful Business News

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: How Much Should You Save on Retirement?

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: For Many Women Roe v. Wade Was Not Solely about Abortion. It Was about Freedom.

Abortion has long been a contentious issue in the United States of America, which is largely Christian and conservative. The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has terrified many women across the nation.

Read full story
2 comments

Ghislaine Maxwell Has Been Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell was involved with Jeffrey Epstein for many years. During that time, she lured many young, innocent girls into an experience of abusive torment. She even engaged in the physical and emotional abuse many times, and lied that she was married to him when she wasn't as a tactic of manipulation.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Anyone Who Is Pro-Choice Should Vote for Governor Grisham in November 2022

On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Now, it is up to individual states to decide whether they are going to provide safe and legal abortion services to women.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: New Mexico's Paid Sick Leave Law Is Set to Take Effect on July 1, 2022

The pandemic has caused many of us to realize how horrible it is to continue going to work when we are sick: we could infect other people. Too often, there are situations where a bunch of employees will go into work because they have to pay the rent that month, even though most of them have been sick.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Four Veterans Affairs Clinics in New Mexico Will Remain Open

Soldiers are willing to sacrifice everything for our country. They risk their lives overseas. They leave their families at home—sometimes they have young children and a spouse who is distraught for months—even years—as fight in a war.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Lujan Grisham Just Issued an Order Aimed at Protecting Abortion Access in New Mexico

On Friday, June 24, 2022, Roe v. Wade was overturned. Now it's up to each state to decide whether abortion is legal or not. In some states, people are being and jailed and being fined around $100,000 if they choose to go through with this procedure.

Read full story
7 comments

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Is Now at 85% Containment Thanks to Recent Rains

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Wildfire has been the largest in our state's history. It has devastated many communities. Fortunately, the recent rainfall has led to increased containment.

Read full story

Opinion: The Supreme Court Sided with the Coach Who Sought to Pray after a Game. I Don't See Anything Wrong with That.

"The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said the coach’s prayer was protected by the First Amendment. The case forced the justices to wrestle with how to balance the religious and free speech rights of teachers and coaches with the rights of students not to feel pressured into participating in religious practices. The outcome could strengthen the acceptability of some religious practices in the public school setting." —Jessica Gresko.

Read full story
46 comments

Inflation Has Sparked Global Protests For Higher Pay & Aid

Inflation has impacted many families and individuals across the globe in a deeply negative—and deeply personal—manner. "Rising food costs. Soaring fuel bills. Wages that are not keeping pace. Inflation is plundering people’s wallets, sparking a wave of protests and workers’ strikes around the world. This week alone saw protests by the political opposition in Pakistan, nurses in Zimbabwe, unionized workers in Belgium, railway workers in Britain, Indigenous people in Ecuador, hundreds of U.S. pilots and some European airline workers. Sri Lanka’s prime minister declared an economic collapse Wednesday after weeks of political turmoil." —Aya Batrawy.

Read full story

Opinion: Are We in for a Recession Soon?

Some believe we are already in one. Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Save Money

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Roswell, NM

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Unfortunately, The Republicans Have Just Called for a National Abortion Ban

The Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, was arguably more than devastating enough. Now the Republicans are calling for abortions to be banned across all fifty states.

Read full story
141 comments
Texas State

Opinion: The Increased Demand for Abortion Services in New Mexico Could Lead to a Public Health Emergency

Roe v. Wade was overturned on Friday, June 24, 2022 leaving many devastated by its impacts on women's rights. This decision has outlawed abortion in many states neighboring New Mexico, leading to an increase in individuals from Texas and other red states seeking abortions in the Land of Enchantment.

Read full story
69 comments

Opinion: 7 Accusers Have Written to Ghislaine Maxwell's Sentencing Judge

The horrors that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell forced far too many women to endure are so cruel they are nearly unimaginable. The details are too graphic—too gruesome—to go into here, but he raped multiple women multiple times.

Read full story
2 comments
Albuquerque, NM

The City of Albuquerque Plans to Direct $49.1 million to Pandemic Relief

Since the pandemic, many have become homeless in Albuquerque, and in cities across America for that matter. Thankfully, the Albuquerque City Council just received $49.1 million, and it plans to direct most of those funds will go towards facilities and services for the homeless.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy