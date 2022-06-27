Two Were Killed by a Gunman During Norway's Annual Pride Festival

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, a gunman killed two people and injured twenty others during the annual pride festival in Oslo, Norway.

TheDigitalArtist

"A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an 'Islamist terror act' during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter

The suspect, who has been identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen who is originally from Iran, has been arrested after opening fire in three locations in Downtown Oslo.

"Investigators said the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested after opening fire at three locations in downtown Oslo. Police said two men, one in his 50s and and the other his 60s, died in the shootings. Ten people were treated for serious injuries, but none of them was believed to be in life-threatening condition. Eleven others had minor injuries." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter

The Norwegian Police Security Service raised the terror alert to "extraordinary." Before, it was at "moderate."

"The Norwegian Police Security Service raised its terror alert level from 'moderate' to 'extraordinary' — the highest level — after the attack, which sent panicked revelers fleeing into the streets or trying to hide from the gunman." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter

According to Roger Berg, the Police Security Service's acting chief, the suspect had a "long history of violence and threats" and also has mental health issues.

Norwegian media named the suspect as Zaniar Metapour.

"Norwegian media named the suspect as Zaniar Matapour, an Oslo resident who arrived in Norway with his family from a Kurdish part of Iran in the 1990s." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter

Many are concerned that the suspect is a terrorist, while others are worried that this was a hate crime.

The suspect is now in custody.

"Police said civilians assisted them in detaining the man in custody, who was being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism, based on the number of people targeted at multiple locations." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter

Many mourned the loss of innocent lives.

"Investigators seized two weapons after the attack: a handgun and an automatic weapon. Hatlo described both as 'not modern' but did not give details. Not far from Oslo’s cathedral, crime scene tape cordoned off the bars where the shootings took place, including the London Pub, which is popular with the city’s LGBTQ community. Crowds gathered outside and dropped off cards and flowers at impromptu memorials. Martin Ebbestad, 29, had walked by earlier, seen the memorials and returned with flowers." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter

Martin Ebbestad was deeply upset by the incident.

"[London Pub] is our go-to place. My boyfriend left 20 minutes before (it happened). He was sitting outside in the smoking area...We know this place so well. It doesn’t feel unsafe, but it does feel very close.” —Martin Ebbestad