Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas.

Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.

Many parts of southern New Mexico will likely experience heavy rains and should be intensely cautious of flash floods.

"Parts of southern New Mexico continue getting hammered with soaking rains and frequent lightning strikes. Roswell is seeing rainfall rates of more than 1″ per hour with little storm motion. So parts of Chaves County could easily up end up with 1-3″ + through tonight. Even parts of the ABQ metro area are seeing heavy rain this evening." —Eric DoBroka

Unfortunately, a lot of homes in Roswell, New Mexico are now underwater due to intense flooding.

"Heavy rains fell over Roswell on Sunday, leaving homes underwater as flood water rose. According to the KOAT 7 Weather Team, some areas of Roswell saw 1 to 3 inches of rainfall in a short amount of time. That prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning as rain continued to fall." —Vince Rodriguez

Sandbags are available at 320 E. Alameda Street for those who have been impacted by flooding.

Help is available, but do not attempt to drive through the floodways if you are experiencing an emergency. Instead, call 9-1-1.