The City of Albuquerque Plans to Direct $49.1 million to Pandemic Relief

OpenClipart-Vectors

Since the pandemic, many have become homeless in Albuquerque, and in cities across America for that matter.

Thankfully, the Albuquerque City Council just received $49.1 million, and it plans to direct most of those funds will go towards facilities and services for the homeless.

"The City Council voted Wednesday to appropriate the $49.1 million it received recently via the American Rescue Plan Act. Most of the funding will support facilities and services for people who are homeless. That includes $4 million to cover 'wellness motels' in 2022-23. During the pandemic, the city has used motels as an alternative for homeless families and those who needed to be isolated from the general shelter population. The legislation also puts $7 million toward a future youth shelter. It also has several line items for the long-awaited Gibson Health Hub. The facility – the former Lovelace hospital, which is being redesigned to include a shelter and various services – will get $9.3 million for first- and second-phase improvements, plus $1.15 million to operate an on-site medical sobering center and $3.5 million specifically to build out a medical respite center to serve people who are ill or injured and have no home in which to recover. A separate $1.6 million will go toward improvements at the city’s existing West Side shelter." —Jessica Dyer

Additional funded projects include: