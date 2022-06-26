Opinion: 7 Accusers Have Written to Ghislaine Maxwell's Sentencing Judge

OrnaW

The horrors that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell forced far too many women to endure are so cruel they are nearly unimaginable.

The details are too graphic—too gruesome—to go into here, but he raped multiple women multiple times.

Additionally, the emotional manipulation was intricate, drawn-out, and exceptionally cruel, not to mention his abuse of power and money.

Ghislaine Maxwell assisted him in committing horrific acts, and even engaged in the physical abuse with him sometimes.

Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

Now, Manhattan prosecutors have asked U.S. District Attorney Alison J. Nathan to sentence the woman to 30 to 55 years in prison for monstrous crimes.

Seven women spoke out about the abuse they endured at the hands of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, and the emotional turmoil it caused them.

Considering the tremendously negative impact of Ghislaine Maxell's actions, it's shocking that this has been an uphill battle.

"Defense lawyer Bobbi Sternheim included the victim statements in a submission to the judge Friday after the defense asked for a sentence of no more than five years, but she heavily redacted portions in asking the judge to disregard some entirely because they were not directly a part of the case that resulted in Maxwell’s conviction. Prosecutors, though, said no redactions were required or necessary because any privacy interests belonged to victims and none asked for their statements to be sealed. They added that no “due process interest is protected by withholding victim impact statements from the public.” Three victims may speak at sentencing.Included were nine graphic pictures of Sarah Ransome taken in a hospital bed after two suicide attempts she blames on the trauma of over a half-year spent as a “sex toy” for Epstein and Maxwell and others that left her so distressed that she once considered jumping from a cliff into shark-infested waters off Epstein’s sprawling Virgin Islands estate. Ransome, who wrote a book called Silenced No More and traveled from her England home to observe Maxwell’s trial, said she was stopped from taking the plunge by “Maxwell and company” moments before jumping, but at the time, “that extremely risky escape seemed more appealing than being raped one more time.” —Larry Neumeister & Associated Press

Many women had been tormented, physically and emotionally, by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

"One woman, 'Kate,' a former British model who testified at trial, spoke of the “silent screams” inside the minds of girls who were not yet adults when Maxwell and Epstein flashed wealth and ties to famous and powerful people before subjecting them to sex abuse and then fear so they would never disobey their prurient quests." —Larry Neumeister & Associated Press

"Calling Maxwell 'dangerous and devious,' Maria Farmer said her intersection with the pair and sexual assault by Epstein during a trip to Ohio cost her a promising career as an artist and leaves her still feeling unsafe outside, firm in a belief that Maxwell will harm her 'if she ever has a way.' She is the sister of Annie Farmer." —Larry Neumeister & Associated Press

"Another, Virginia Giuffre, said Maxwell 'opened the door to hell' as she joked that she was like a new mother to dozens of girls and young women she fed to her financier boyfriend and later boss." —Larry Neumeister & Associated Press

"Ghislaine, like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, you used your femininity to betray us, and you led us all through it. You could have put an end to the rapes, the molestations, the sickening manipulations that you arranged, witnessed and even took part in. You could’ve called the authorities and reported that you were a part of something awful. ... Ghislaine, you deserve to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell. You deserve to be trapped in a cage forever, just like you trapped your victims.” —Viriginia Giuffre

Disturbingly, there are many more women who have stories of the horrifying assaults and manipulations committed by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell had a romantic relationship with the Epstein in the early 1990s but remained close with him for nearly 25 years afterwards. They were not married, but she often lured victims in by claiming that they were.

Ghislaine Maxwell deserves at least 55 years in prison for the crimes she's committed, the crimes she has arranged, and the suffering she has inflicted on so many women who were completely innocent.