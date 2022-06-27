Opinion: The Increased Demand for Abortion Services in New Mexico Could Lead to a Public Health Emergency

Daniella Cressman

Roe v. Wade was overturned on Friday, June 24, 2022 leaving many devastated by its impacts on women's rights.

This decision has outlawed abortion in many states neighboring New Mexico, leading to an increase in individuals from Texas and other red states seeking abortions in the Land of Enchantment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sv89u_0gMe0dFr00
marioschmidtphoto

"About 1,700 patients from Texas have accessed abortion services at Planned Parenthood clinics in New Mexico since the restrictions were enacted, Herring said. Previously, the clinics saw about 400 Texas patients each year." —Pilar Martinez, Matthew Narvaiz, and Oliver Uyttebrouck

There has been so much of an increase in demand for healthcare providers that it has been overwhelming.

"At the University of New Mexico Center for Reproductive Health, wait times increased from 24 hours to two to three weeks after the enactment of the Texas legislation in September...This resulted in a 150% increase in patients seeking abortion care services over the previous year, Hofler told the Journal." —Dr. Lisa Hofler (Clinical vice chair of the Department of Obstetric and Gynecology and chief of the division of Complex Family Planning and the University of New Mexico)

New Mexico has been a haven for those seeking abortion care, due to the unrestrictive nature of our laws.

"New Mexico has long been a place where patients seeking abortion services have traveled due to the state’s unrestrictive laws relating to the procedure. Currently, there are no gestational limits for abortion access in the state. Though not protected by New Mexico’s Constitution, abortion remains legal in the state. In 2021 the Legislature repealed a 1969 abortion ban, which made it a crime to end a pregnancy except in narrow circumstances. It had been unenforceable because of the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade." —Pilar Martinez, Matthew Narvaiz, and Oliver Uyttebrouck

Organizations that help out-of-state individuals undergo abortions, such as the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice, have also reported an increased demand for their services.

“Since the enforcement of Senate Bill 8 in Texas, we’ve seen at least triple the number of people who have reached out to us for assistance...We can only anticipate that that’s going to really increase.” —Lamunyon Sanford (executive director of the New Mexico Religious Coalition for Reproductive Care)

Right now, the coalition is facing two immense challenges.

“It’s going to be an important challenge to make sure that people will know that abortion in New Mexico has been, and will remain, safe and legal...the other challenge then will be making sure they can get here safely.” —Lamunyon Sanford

New Mexico is a state where people can obtain safe and legal abortions, and it will remain that way.

Unfortunately, this increased influx of individuals seeking care is likely to lead to a public health emergency, according to Kayla Herring: the director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood.

“New Mexico is in a health care crisis in general and that extends to reproductive health care...So as numbers of patients who are coming from out of state (increase), we see prolonged wait times and patients have difficulty accessing other forms of reproductive health care....patients seeking a test for sexually transmitted infections, birth control prescriptions, pregnancy screenings and other routine medical procedures at Planned Parenthood may have to go to other providers who are already stretched thin. This is going to be a public health emergency...We’re watching it happen as we speak.” —Kayla Herring

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 69

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
4360 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

New York City, NY

Opinion: R. Kelly Has Been Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Finally, R. Kelly has been sentenced to prison for 30 years. He abused young, innocent fans for decades. "Disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for using his fame to sexually abuse young fans, including some who were just children, in a systematic scheme that went on for decades." —Tom Hays, Bobby Caina Calvan, and Jennifer Peltz.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Access Insightful Business News

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: How Much Should You Save on Retirement?

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: For Many Women Roe v. Wade Was Not Solely about Abortion. It Was about Freedom.

Abortion has long been a contentious issue in the United States of America, which is largely Christian and conservative. The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has terrified many women across the nation.

Read full story
2 comments

Ghislaine Maxwell Has Been Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell was involved with Jeffrey Epstein for many years. During that time, she lured many young, innocent girls into an experience of abusive torment. She even engaged in the physical and emotional abuse many times, and lied that she was married to him when she wasn't as a tactic of manipulation.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Anyone Who Is Pro-Choice Should Vote for Governor Grisham in November 2022

On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Now, it is up to individual states to decide whether they are going to provide safe and legal abortion services to women.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: New Mexico's Paid Sick Leave Law Is Set to Take Effect on July 1, 2022

The pandemic has caused many of us to realize how horrible it is to continue going to work when we are sick: we could infect other people. Too often, there are situations where a bunch of employees will go into work because they have to pay the rent that month, even though most of them have been sick.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Four Veterans Affairs Clinics in New Mexico Will Remain Open

Soldiers are willing to sacrifice everything for our country. They risk their lives overseas. They leave their families at home—sometimes they have young children and a spouse who is distraught for months—even years—as fight in a war.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Lujan Grisham Just Issued an Order Aimed at Protecting Abortion Access in New Mexico

On Friday, June 24, 2022, Roe v. Wade was overturned. Now it's up to each state to decide whether abortion is legal or not. In some states, people are being and jailed and being fined around $100,000 if they choose to go through with this procedure.

Read full story
7 comments

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Is Now at 85% Containment Thanks to Recent Rains

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Wildfire has been the largest in our state's history. It has devastated many communities. Fortunately, the recent rainfall has led to increased containment.

Read full story

Opinion: The Supreme Court Sided with the Coach Who Sought to Pray after a Game. I Don't See Anything Wrong with That.

"The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said the coach’s prayer was protected by the First Amendment. The case forced the justices to wrestle with how to balance the religious and free speech rights of teachers and coaches with the rights of students not to feel pressured into participating in religious practices. The outcome could strengthen the acceptability of some religious practices in the public school setting." —Jessica Gresko.

Read full story
46 comments

Inflation Has Sparked Global Protests For Higher Pay & Aid

Inflation has impacted many families and individuals across the globe in a deeply negative—and deeply personal—manner. "Rising food costs. Soaring fuel bills. Wages that are not keeping pace. Inflation is plundering people’s wallets, sparking a wave of protests and workers’ strikes around the world. This week alone saw protests by the political opposition in Pakistan, nurses in Zimbabwe, unionized workers in Belgium, railway workers in Britain, Indigenous people in Ecuador, hundreds of U.S. pilots and some European airline workers. Sri Lanka’s prime minister declared an economic collapse Wednesday after weeks of political turmoil." —Aya Batrawy.

Read full story

Two Were Killed by a Gunman During Norway's Annual Pride Festival

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, a gunman killed two people and injured twenty others during the annual pride festival in Oslo, Norway. "A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an 'Islamist terror act' during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Are We in for a Recession Soon?

Some believe we are already in one. Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Save Money

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Roswell, NM

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Unfortunately, The Republicans Have Just Called for a National Abortion Ban

The Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, was arguably more than devastating enough. Now the Republicans are calling for abortions to be banned across all fifty states.

Read full story
141 comments

Opinion: 7 Accusers Have Written to Ghislaine Maxwell's Sentencing Judge

The horrors that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell forced far too many women to endure are so cruel they are nearly unimaginable. The details are too graphic—too gruesome—to go into here, but he raped multiple women multiple times.

Read full story
2 comments
Albuquerque, NM

The City of Albuquerque Plans to Direct $49.1 million to Pandemic Relief

Since the pandemic, many have become homeless in Albuquerque, and in cities across America for that matter. Thankfully, the Albuquerque City Council just received $49.1 million, and it plans to direct most of those funds will go towards facilities and services for the homeless.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy