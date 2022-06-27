Opinion: Unfortunately, The Republicans Have Just Called for a National Abortion Ban

The Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, was arguably more than devastating enough.

Now the Republicans are calling for abortions to be banned across all fifty states.

chenspec

To make matters worse, Mr. Trump and the GOP are celebrating the seizing of women's rights across America.

"Republicans made clear following the Supreme Court’s decision striking down abortion rights that they won’t stop there: They want to ban abortion nationwide." —Kevin Robillard

Vice President Mike Pence is in favor of the Supreme Court's recent decision, and adamantly believes that banning abortion nationwide is the morally correct course of action.

“Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land...” Vice President Mike Pence said in a statement.

I strongly believe that a nationwide abortion ban would be the wrong path to take: instead of focusing solely on banning abortions, the pro-life party ought to concentrating on ensuring that women are provided with more affordable childcare options and higher-quality adoption services if they do choose to give birth.

Honestly, this is extremely disheartening: women deserve to decide what they will do with their own bodies.

While I understand the motivation to preserve the future lives of the unborn, I believe the approach being taken by the Republicans is oppressive to women and unethical: no one should ever have to pay a fine and go to jail for choosing to have an abortion.