Opinion: Abortions Are Still Legal in the State of New Mexico, and That's a Good Thing

The Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was devastating for many: While this ruling does not make it illegal to get an abortion nationwide, each state now decides how stringently they want to restrict a woman's right to choose, or if they want to ban abortions altogether.

Fortunately, abortions are still legal in the state of New Mexico.

"While the Supreme Court’s final decision on abortion does not make it illegal nationwide, the issue has now been thrown back to the states as to if abortions are restricted or banned. In New Mexico, abortion will remain legal because of action taken by the state’s Legislature. However, that’s not the case for most of the neighboring states as Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona and Utah all have laws on the books that ban abortion. " —KOB 4

Thanks, in part, to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's actions, abortion will remain legal in the Land of Enchantment despite America's current circumstances.

"New Mexico’s abortion law was put on the books in 1969. It banned abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or if it was necessary to save a woman’s life. New Mexico’s law became unenforceable following the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973. It sat on the books, dormant, until February 2021. That’s when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill that struck that old law from the books." —KOB 4

The brutal reality is that some women choose to become pregnant and others do not: too many are raped and have to then decide whether to keep the child.

Governor Grisham is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to enforcing the right to choose, and she has protected that right in the state of New Mexico.

"This is about women who deserve the right, particularly when there are untenable circumstances, to have a relationship with their provider and control over their own bodies and we know when that occurs, frankly, we are saving lives." —Governor Grisham.