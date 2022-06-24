Opinion: Abortions Are Still Legal in the State of New Mexico, and That's a Good Thing

Daniella Cressman

The Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was devastating for many: While this ruling does not make it illegal to get an abortion nationwide, each state now decides how stringently they want to restrict a woman's right to choose, or if they want to ban abortions altogether.

Fortunately, abortions are still legal in the state of New Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMCd0_0gLTCLjw00
Clker-Free-Vector-Images

"While the Supreme Court’s final decision on abortion does not make it illegal nationwide, the issue has now been thrown back to the states as to if abortions are restricted or banned. In New Mexico, abortion will remain legal because of action taken by the state’s Legislature. However, that’s not the case for most of the neighboring states as Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona and Utah all have laws on the books that ban abortion. " —KOB 4

Thanks, in part, to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's actions, abortion will remain legal in the Land of Enchantment despite America's current circumstances.

"New Mexico’s abortion law was put on the books in 1969. It banned abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or if it was necessary to save a woman’s life. New Mexico’s law became unenforceable following the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973. It sat on the books, dormant, until February 2021. That’s when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill that struck that old law from the books." —KOB 4

The brutal reality is that some women choose to become pregnant and others do not: too many are raped and have to then decide whether to keep the child.

Governor Grisham is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to enforcing the right to choose, and she has protected that right in the state of New Mexico.

"This is about women who deserve the right, particularly when there are untenable circumstances, to have a relationship with their provider and control over their own bodies and we know when that occurs, frankly, we are saving lives." —Governor Grisham.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 32

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
4324 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Anyone Who Is Pro-Choice Should Vote for Governor Grisham in November 2022

On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Now, it is up to individual states to decide whether they are going to provide safe and legal abortion services to women.

Read full story

Opinion: New Mexico's Paid Sick Leave Law Is Set to Take Effect on July 1, 2022

The pandemic has caused many of us to realize how horrible it is to continue going to work when we are sick: we could infect other people. Too often, there are situations where a bunch of employees will go into work because they have to pay the rent that month, even though most of them have been sick.

Read full story

Opinion: Four Veterans Affairs Clinics in New Mexico Will Remain Open

Soldiers are willing to sacrifice everything for our country. They risk their lives overseas. They leave their families at home—sometimes they have young children and a spouse who is distraught for months—even years—as fight in a war.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Lujan Grisham Just Issued an Order Aimed at Protecting Abortion Access in New Mexico

On Friday, June 24, 2022, Roe v. Wade was overturned. Now it's up to each state to decide whether abortion is legal or not. In some states, people are being and jailed and being fined around $100,000 if they choose to go through with this procedure.

Read full story
2 comments

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Is Now at 85% Containment Thanks to Recent Rains

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Wildfire has been the largest in our state's history. It has devastated many communities. Fortunately, the recent rainfall has led to increased containment.

Read full story

Opinion: The Supreme Court Sided with the Coach Who Sought to Pray after a Game. I Don't See Anything Wrong with That.

"The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said the coach’s prayer was protected by the First Amendment. The case forced the justices to wrestle with how to balance the religious and free speech rights of teachers and coaches with the rights of students not to feel pressured into participating in religious practices. The outcome could strengthen the acceptability of some religious practices in the public school setting." —Jessica Gresko.

Read full story
28 comments

Inflation Has Sparked Global Protests For Higher Pay & Aid

Inflation has impacted many families and individuals across the globe in a deeply negative—and deeply personal—manner. "Rising food costs. Soaring fuel bills. Wages that are not keeping pace. Inflation is plundering people’s wallets, sparking a wave of protests and workers’ strikes around the world. This week alone saw protests by the political opposition in Pakistan, nurses in Zimbabwe, unionized workers in Belgium, railway workers in Britain, Indigenous people in Ecuador, hundreds of U.S. pilots and some European airline workers. Sri Lanka’s prime minister declared an economic collapse Wednesday after weeks of political turmoil." —Aya Batrawy.

Read full story

Two Were Killed by a Gunman During Norway's Annual Pride Festival

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, a gunman killed two people and injured twenty others during the annual pride festival in Oslo, Norway. "A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an 'Islamist terror act' during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Are We in for a Recession Soon?

Some believe we are already in one. Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Save Money

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Roswell, NM

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Unfortunately, The Republicans Have Just Called for a National Abortion Ban

The Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, was arguably more than devastating enough. Now the Republicans are calling for abortions to be banned across all fifty states.

Read full story
124 comments
Texas State

Opinion: The Increased Demand for Abortion Services in New Mexico Could Lead to a Public Health Emergency

Roe v. Wade was overturned on Friday, June 24, 2022 leaving many devastated by its impacts on women's rights. This decision has outlawed abortion in many states neighboring New Mexico, leading to an increase in individuals from Texas and other red states seeking abortions in the Land of Enchantment.

Read full story
65 comments

Opinion: 7 Accusers Have Written to Ghislaine Maxwell's Sentencing Judge

The horrors that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell forced far too many women to endure are so cruel they are nearly unimaginable. The details are too graphic—too gruesome—to go into here, but he raped multiple women multiple times.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

The City of Albuquerque Plans to Direct $49.1 million to Pandemic Relief

Since the pandemic, many have become homeless in Albuquerque, and in cities across America for that matter. Thankfully, the Albuquerque City Council just received $49.1 million, and it plans to direct most of those funds will go towards facilities and services for the homeless.

Read full story
14 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: The Destroyed Plaza Obelisk Should Be Replaced with Something More Unifying

"Many demand the return or replacement of the 33-foot obelisk — a more than 150-year-old tribute to Civil War Union soldiers and servicemen who fought Native Americans — after it was toppled by protesters in October 2020. Others describe possible water fountains, sculptures, statues and a stone tower meant to represent the city's diversity." —Sean P. Thomas.

Read full story
8 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: Many Are Concerned that the Rights of the LGBTQ+ Community Will Soon Be Taken Away

The Pride Parade took place in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Saturday, June 26, 2022. A few blocks away, quite a few people were protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The two groups ended up joining forces and protesting together, saddened that such a longstanding law had been overturned.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: States Where Abortions Are Illegal

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. This was a very controversial ruling: We knew it was coming but it still felt like a punch in the gut, and many of us consider the right to choose to be a human right, making it seem as though we are backsliding in an area where a lot of us believed we had made tremendous progress.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Former Trump Attorney John Eastman Is Keeping a Low Profile in New Mexico

"John Eastman, a lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump in his failed bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, is a registered New Mexico voter with a residence in one of the state’s most liberal enclaves." —Dan Boyd.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy