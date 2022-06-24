Opinion: Local Activists Have Planned a Protest against the Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has been devastating and frustrating for many.

It seems like we are going backwards, to be quite frank, because the right to choose was, for the most part, protected by the United States of America.

“Abortion rights hits different because it hits a segment of the population that thought this would never be seen again in America...We thought we had won this since 1973 and it seems like we want to go back to the dark ages.” —Samia Assed

The minute local activists heard the news, they began preparing to protest.

Gayatri Malhotra

Lisa Padilla, the manager for of public affairs who also co-chairs the New Mexico Women's March, said this was devastating news, but also believes that the rage so many people are feeling can be directed towards making meaningful—and lasting—change.

“I mean on the one hand it’s devastating to think about having our rights as women taken away...On the other hand I think maybe this is what it’s going to take in order to get it codified as a right. And so I’m trying my best to be positive the best I can.” —Lisa Padilla

Meanwhile, activists from the Party for Socialism and Liberation have gathered Friday afternoon to make signs for tonight's Bans of Our Bodies rally, which will be held at 6 p.m. at Tiguex Park.

"Over at the headquarters of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, activists gathered Friday afternoon to make signs for the night’s rally. The group was going to protest in front of the courthouse but decided to join the protest at Tiguex Park." —Elise Kaplan