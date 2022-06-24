Opinion: Roe v. Wade Has Just Been Overturned

Roe v. Wade has just been overturned.

"The Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973." —Dan Mangan

While this does does not mean that all abortions will be illegal, it does mean that each state now has the power to set its own laws regarding abortion rights.

"The court’s controversial but expected ruling gives individual states the power to set their own abortion laws without concern of running afoul of Roe, which had permitted abortions during the first two trimesters of pregnancy." —Dan Mangan

As a result of the Supreme Court's decision, nearly 50% of U.S. States are expected to ban abortion, with Mississippi enforcing highly restrictive laws.

"Almost half the states are expected to outlaw or severely restrict abortion as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision, which is related to a highly restrictive new Mississippi abortion law. The laws will affect tens of millions of people around the country, who may have to cross state lines to seek reproductive health care." —Dan Mangan

Abortion has been a contentious issue in the United States of America for many years: Is it more important that a woman can decide the future of her life or that a completely innocent fetus should not get killed before it even has the chance to take its first step?

The issue becomes even more controversial and convoluted when one considers cases in which a woman has been raped.

Those you support the right to choose were outraged; those who are pro-life were heartened.

"Supporters of abortion rights immediately condemned the ruling, while abortion opponents praised a decision they had long hoped for and worked to ensure. Protesters descended on the Supreme Court on Friday to speak out both for and against a decision that will upend decades of precedent in the U.S." —Dan Mangan

Honestly, this is disappointing: I have gone back and forth on the issue myself and I understand both sides. I would never personally get an abortion and I think they should absolutely be a last resort, but I am frustrated because the Supreme Court's decision has a major impact on women's rights.

At the end of the day, the only person who should have the power to decide whether or not they need an abortion is the pregnant woman herself.