A Man Has Has Gotten Life in Prison for Killing a Basketball Star

"Estevan Montoya was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of basketball standout Fedonta “JB” White at a house party in the summer of 2020." —Ryan Boetel and Olivier Uyttebrouck

Montoya, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, apologized to White's friends and family members, as well as his own.

Montoya stated that the murder had been an accident.

“Whether you believe me or not, my intentions were never to hurt or kill anyone,” —Estevan Montoya

That being said, Montoya was convicted of first degree murder—willful and deliberate.

He was convicted for a lot of other crimes he committed.

White was shot during a party which started as a calm and casual—but very popular—event.

Apparently, Montoya and White got into a fist fight—prosecutors believe Montoya provoked White, luring him in.

According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols, White thought it would only be a fist fight—He didn't know Montoya was armed.

It's sad that White was shot at such a young age: he was an incredible basketball player and an extremely ambitious individual.

"A 6-foot 5-inch wing, White was just days from moving to Albuquerque to practice with the Lobos when he was killed on Aug.1, 2020. Zack Cole, White’s basketball coach and a relative through marriage, said he spoke with multiple Division I basketball coaches during White’s recruitment. They told Cole that he was coaching a future professional basketball player." —Ryan Boetel and Olivier Uyttebrouck

Montoya's attorney general, Daniel Marlowe, tells a different story, which seems less likely.

"Montoya’s attorney Daniel Marlowe had argued that Montoya shot at the larger White in self-defense. Marlowe told jurors that White had been the aggressor, who chased and threw punches at Montoya in the moments before the shooting. Montoya pulled a pistol and fired over his shoulder as White pursued him, Marlowe said. Montoya ran from the scene and was arrested the following morning. The pistol was not recovered. Marlowe asked Ellington to give his client the possibility of parole in 15 or 20 years. Nichols asked that Ellington stack the maximum penalty for the lesser charges, about 4½ years, on top of the life sentence." —Ryan Boetel and Olivier Uyttebrouck

Disturbingly, the judge noted that he has witnessed an increase in young people being suspects and victims in gun crimes.

