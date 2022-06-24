Albuquerque, NM

A Man Has Has Gotten Life in Prison for Killing a Basketball Star

Daniella Cressman
"Estevan Montoya was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of basketball standout Fedonta “JB” White at a house party in the summer of 2020." —Ryan Boetel and Olivier Uyttebrouck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbxBI_0gKLIwJI00
Tama66

Montoya, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, apologized to White's friends and family members, as well as his own.

Montoya stated that the murder had been an accident.

“Whether you believe me or not, my intentions were never to hurt or kill anyone,” —Estevan Montoya

That being said, Montoya was convicted of first degree murder—willful and deliberate.

"A jury found Montoya guilty May 17 in the shooting death that took place in Chupadero, a rural community about 15 miles north of Santa Fe. Montoya was convicted of first-degree murder, willful and deliberate. He was 16 at the time of the shooting." —Ryan Boetel and Olivier Uyttebrouck

He was convicted for a lot of other crimes he committed.

"Jurors also convicted Montoya on one count each of tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under 19, and negligent use of a deadly weapon near a dwelling." —Ryan Boetel and Olivier Uyttebrouck

White was shot during a party which started as a calm and casual—but very popular—event.

Apparently, Montoya and White got into a fist fight—prosecutors believe Montoya provoked White, luring him in.

"Prosecutors argued that Montoya “lured” White into a fistfight in the moments before he pulled a .380-caliber pistol and fired a single shot into White’s chest." —Ryan Boetel and Olivier Uyttebrouck

According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols, White thought it would only be a fist fight—He didn't know Montoya was armed.

"Chief Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols also told jurors in closing arguments that White 'thought he was signing up for a fistfight' and didn’t know Montoya was armed." —Ryan Boetel and Olivier Uyttebrouck

It's sad that White was shot at such a young age: he was an incredible basketball player and an extremely ambitious individual.

"A 6-foot 5-inch wing, White was just days from moving to Albuquerque to practice with the Lobos when he was killed on Aug.1, 2020. Zack Cole, White’s basketball coach and a relative through marriage, said he spoke with multiple Division I basketball coaches during White’s recruitment. They told Cole that he was coaching a future professional basketball player." —Ryan Boetel and Olivier Uyttebrouck

Montoya's attorney general, Daniel Marlowe, tells a different story, which seems less likely.

"Montoya’s attorney Daniel Marlowe had argued that Montoya shot at the larger White in self-defense. Marlowe told jurors that White had been the aggressor, who chased and threw punches at Montoya in the moments before the shooting. Montoya pulled a pistol and fired over his shoulder as White pursued him, Marlowe said. Montoya ran from the scene and was arrested the following morning. The pistol was not recovered. Marlowe asked Ellington to give his client the possibility of parole in 15 or 20 years. Nichols asked that Ellington stack the maximum penalty for the lesser charges, about 4½ years, on top of the life sentence." —Ryan Boetel and Olivier Uyttebrouck

Disturbingly, the judge noted that he has witnessed an increase in young people being suspects and victims in gun crimes.

"Marlowe asked Ellington to give his client the possibility of parole in 15 or 20 years. Nichols asked that Ellington stack the maximum penalty for the lesser charges, about 4½ years, on top of the life sentence. Ellington allowed the penalty for the lesser charges to be served concurrent to the life sentence. Montoya will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years, including the one year and 10 months he has already served." —Ryan Boetel and Oliver Uyttebrouck

