The Rains Have Dampened the Northern New Mexico Fire Zones, but There Has Been no Flooding Yet

The wildfires this year have affected a lot of communities in New Mexico.

They've destroyed homes.

They left us reeling as a state.

Thankfully, the recent rains have dampened the Northern New Mexico Fire Zones, prevent the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze from growing.

Unfortunately, a flood warning came along with the rains.

Fortunately, there has been no flooding....yet.

"Officials said no severe flooding or damage had been reported as of late Wednesday afternoon, but added the soil that has been saturated by rains for the past few days continues to put people at risk — particularly if heavy thunderstorms hit." —New Mexican

In other words, people living in the fire zones still need to practice an abundance of caution and prepare for flooding: if it doesn't happen, they'll likely have more peace of mind during this time, which is arguably priceless. If flooding does occur, on the other hand, they'll be ready for it.

An incident meteorologist by the name of Andy Gorelow is grateful that the rains have been gradual: this has helped to mitigate flood conditions.

“The rain we have been seeing has not been coming all at once, which has been very helpful in mitigating any flash flood conditions...The beneficial rain has been slow and steady, there’s been quite a bit of it, and it’s been very, very helpful to the fire.” —The New Mexican

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is now at 341,471 acres with 72 percent containment.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster recovery center in Mora will close on Saturday, but New Mexico residents can still visit other recovery centers across the state.

You can apply for assistance by visiting this website: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.