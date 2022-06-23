Opinion: The City of Santa Fe Is Still Searching for Solutions As to Where to Hang Veteran Banners, or So It Says

"The long-running saga surrounding a popular veterans banner program remains in flux as Independence Day weekend nears, with supporters complaining a new location isn’t materializing fast enough, while city officials maintain progress is being made as quickly as possible." —Sean P. Thomas

"The popular banner program was brought to Santa Fe in 2019 by Christy and resulted in more than 100 placed on Cerrillos between Interstate 25 and Airport/Rodeo roads. The banners, which feature the image of a veteran’s face, rank, branch and years of service, have been showcased in past years from Memorial Day to Veterans Day." —Sean P. Thomas

Interestingly, the decision to stop installing more veteran banners on Cerillos Road was made soon after the financial responsibility shifted hands.

"That decision came several months after the City Council voted to shift financial responsibility for installing the Hometown Heroes banners to a local American Legion post. The city said the original 2019 deal on the banners violated...the state Anti-donation Clause and could put the city on the hook to make similar accommodations for other community groups." —Sean P. Thomas

That being said, the city has held a closed-door meeting, during which they discussed some possible solutions.

According to City Manager John Blair, short-term and long-term solutions are being explored.

"The meeting resulted in both long- and short-term solutions the city is poised to explore — including a study of all of the city’s light poles to determine which ones can be used for decorative banners, and a potential proposal to replace all of the current Hapco light poles with standards that can support banners." —John Blair

Currently, the city is looking into whether the poles at the Santa Fe Railyard could hold these veteran banners.

Unfortunately, Blair also stated that this course of action would still require a City Council resolution before any banners could actually be installed. He was asked how long this process would take, and could not provide a definitive answer.

"The city is looking into whether poles at the Santa Fe Railyard, including the Baca Street area, could be used for the banners. However...if the Railyard is the ultimate location, it still would take a City Council resolution before anything could be installed." —John Blair

Quite frankly, many members of the Santa Fe community —especially veterans and their families—believe this issue is not being treated with the urgency it deserves.

"When asked how long that process would take, Blair...could not provide a definitive answer." —Sean P. Thomas

There is a lot of outrage surrounding this particular matter, especially because it does not seem like a lot of people are avidly looking for alternative solutions, other banners are hanging on very similar poles and there have not been any safety concerns about those, and plenty of people who actually want to honor veterans—in one way or another—seem to be up against a lot of push-back.

City Councilor Michael Garcia, who is actively looking for solutions and authored the resolution that would expand the the program through Saint Michael's drive, said that any amount of progress would likely take a long time.

He is, in a word, exasperated.

“'There is a lot going on here and I think this is where I am finding it very hard to kind of wrap around how to move forward, given there is still a lot of missing information...[I] would like to see...studies on whether the Railyard’s poles could hold the banners and on the stability of other poles around the city.' [He] pointed to banners hanging on poles on Guadalupe Street and near the La Fonda on the Plaza as needing review — though those poles are not the same as the ones on Cerrillos Road...'I’m very surprised by the existing banners that are hanging...We haven’t conducted an immediate review of those poles to ensure those are safe.'" —Michael Garcia

Don Christy, an airforce veteran who helped spearhead the Hometown Heroes program, is extremely disappointed with the situation.

“There are thousands of cities across the country that have banners on their poles, but for some reason Santa Fe is the only city that they can’t fly because of safety issues...Give me a break.” — Don Christy

In short, it seems that this "safety concern" is plagued with a lot of hidden agendas.