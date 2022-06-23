Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: The City of Santa Fe Is Still Searching for Solutions As to Where to Hang Veteran Banners, or So It Says

Daniella Cressman
"The long-running saga surrounding a popular veterans banner program remains in flux as Independence Day weekend nears, with supporters complaining a new location isn’t materializing fast enough, while city officials maintain progress is being made as quickly as possible." —Sean P. Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1ol5_0gK4axnZ00
PublicDomainPictures

"The popular banner program was brought to Santa Fe in 2019 by Christy and resulted in more than 100 placed on Cerrillos between Interstate 25 and Airport/Rodeo roads. The banners, which feature the image of a veteran’s face, rank, branch and years of service, have been showcased in past years from Memorial Day to Veterans Day." —Sean P. Thomas

Interestingly, the decision to stop installing more veteran banners on Cerillos Road was made soon after the financial responsibility shifted hands.

"That decision came several months after the City Council voted to shift financial responsibility for installing the Hometown Heroes banners to a local American Legion post. The city said the original 2019 deal on the banners violated...the state Anti-donation Clause and could put the city on the hook to make similar accommodations for other community groups." —Sean P. Thomas

That being said, the city has held a closed-door meeting, during which they discussed some possible solutions.

According to City Manager John Blair, short-term and long-term solutions are being explored.

"The meeting resulted in both long- and short-term solutions the city is poised to explore — including a study of all of the city’s light poles to determine which ones can be used for decorative banners, and a potential proposal to replace all of the current Hapco light poles with standards that can support banners." —John Blair

Currently, the city is looking into whether the poles at the Santa Fe Railyard could hold these veteran banners.

Unfortunately, Blair also stated that this course of action would still require a City Council resolution before any banners could actually be installed. He was asked how long this process would take, and could not provide a definitive answer.

"The city is looking into whether poles at the Santa Fe Railyard, including the Baca Street area, could be used for the banners. However...if the Railyard is the ultimate location, it still would take a City Council resolution before anything could be installed." —John Blair

Quite frankly, many members of the Santa Fe community —especially veterans and their families—believe this issue is not being treated with the urgency it deserves.

"When asked how long that process would take, Blair...could not provide a definitive answer." —Sean P. Thomas

There is a lot of outrage surrounding this particular matter, especially because it does not seem like a lot of people are avidly looking for alternative solutions, other banners are hanging on very similar poles and there have not been any safety concerns about those, and plenty of people who actually want to honor veterans—in one way or another—seem to be up against a lot of push-back.

City Councilor Michael Garcia, who is actively looking for solutions and authored the resolution that would expand the the program through Saint Michael's drive, said that any amount of progress would likely take a long time.

He is, in a word, exasperated.

“'There is a lot going on here and I think this is where I am finding it very hard to kind of wrap around how to move forward, given there is still a lot of missing information...[I] would like to see...studies on whether the Railyard’s poles could hold the banners and on the stability of other poles around the city.' [He] pointed to banners hanging on poles on Guadalupe Street and near the La Fonda on the Plaza as needing review — though those poles are not the same as the ones on Cerrillos Road...'I’m very surprised by the existing banners that are hanging...We haven’t conducted an immediate review of those poles to ensure those are safe.'" —Michael Garcia

Don Christy, an airforce veteran who helped spearhead the Hometown Heroes program, is extremely disappointed with the situation.

“There are thousands of cities across the country that have banners on their poles, but for some reason Santa Fe is the only city that they can’t fly because of safety issues...Give me a break.” — Don Christy

In short, it seems that this "safety concern" is plagued with a lot of hidden agendas.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
4260 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Is Now at 85% Containment Thanks to Recent Rains

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Wildfire has been the largest in our state's history. It has devastated many communities. Fortunately, the recent rainfall has led to increased containment.

Read full story

Opinion: The Supreme Court Sided with the Coach Who Sought to Pray after a Game. I Don't See Anything Wrong with That.

"The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said the coach’s prayer was protected by the First Amendment. The case forced the justices to wrestle with how to balance the religious and free speech rights of teachers and coaches with the rights of students not to feel pressured into participating in religious practices. The outcome could strengthen the acceptability of some religious practices in the public school setting." —Jessica Gresko.

Read full story
4 comments

Inflation Has Sparked Global Protests For Higher Pay & Aid

Inflation has impacted many families and individuals across the globe in a deeply negative—and deeply personal—manner. "Rising food costs. Soaring fuel bills. Wages that are not keeping pace. Inflation is plundering people’s wallets, sparking a wave of protests and workers’ strikes around the world. This week alone saw protests by the political opposition in Pakistan, nurses in Zimbabwe, unionized workers in Belgium, railway workers in Britain, Indigenous people in Ecuador, hundreds of U.S. pilots and some European airline workers. Sri Lanka’s prime minister declared an economic collapse Wednesday after weeks of political turmoil." —Aya Batrawy.

Read full story

Two Were Killed by a Gunman During Norway's Annual Pride Festival

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, a gunman killed two people and injured twenty others during the annual pride festival in Oslo, Norway. "A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an 'Islamist terror act' during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Are We in for a Recession Soon?

Some believe we are already in one. Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Save Money

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Roswell, NM

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Unfortunately, The Republicans Have Just Called for a National Abortion Ban

The Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, was arguably more than devastating enough. Now the Republicans are calling for abortions to be banned across all fifty states.

Read full story
95 comments
Texas State

Opinion: The Increased Demand for Abortion Services in New Mexico Could Lead to a Public Health Emergency

Roe v. Wade was overturned on Friday, June 24, 2022 leaving many devastated by its impacts on women's rights. This decision has outlawed abortion in many states neighboring New Mexico, leading to an increase in individuals from Texas and other red states seeking abortions in the Land of Enchantment.

Read full story
55 comments

Opinion: 7 Accusers Have Written to Ghislaine Maxwell's Sentencing Judge

The horrors that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell forced far too many women to endure are so cruel they are nearly unimaginable. The details are too graphic—too gruesome—to go into here, but he raped multiple women multiple times.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

The City of Albuquerque Plans to Direct $49.1 million to Pandemic Relief

Since the pandemic, many have become homeless in Albuquerque, and in cities across America for that matter. Thankfully, the Albuquerque City Council just received $49.1 million, and it plans to direct most of those funds will go towards facilities and services for the homeless.

Read full story
12 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: The Destroyed Plaza Obelisk Should Be Replaced with Something More Unifying

"Many demand the return or replacement of the 33-foot obelisk — a more than 150-year-old tribute to Civil War Union soldiers and servicemen who fought Native Americans — after it was toppled by protesters in October 2020. Others describe possible water fountains, sculptures, statues and a stone tower meant to represent the city's diversity." —Sean P. Thomas.

Read full story
6 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: Many Are Concerned that the Rights of the LGBTQ+ Community Will Soon Be Taken Away

The Pride Parade took place in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Saturday, June 26, 2022. A few blocks away, quite a few people were protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The two groups ended up joining forces and protesting together, saddened that such a longstanding law had been overturned.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: States Where Abortions Are Illegal

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. This was a very controversial ruling: We knew it was coming but it still felt like a punch in the gut, and many of us consider the right to choose to be a human right, making it seem as though we are backsliding in an area where a lot of us believed we had made tremendous progress.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Former Trump Attorney John Eastman Is Keeping a Low Profile in New Mexico

"John Eastman, a lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump in his failed bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, is a registered New Mexico voter with a residence in one of the state’s most liberal enclaves." —Dan Boyd.

Read full story
15 comments

Wildfire Containment Increases, but Rains Continue to Pose Threats in the Land of Enchantment

The fires have wreaked havoc many parts of our state. Now, they are largely contained, but the potential of heavy rainfall still poses threats of flooding. "Cornwell and other fire management officials assigned to the blaze, now 78 percent contained, provided positive news for communities affected by the state’s largest wildfire and the threat of a devastating aftermath — but warned their luck might not hold out much longer. There has been significant debris flow in burned-out flood plains, despite recent downpours." —The New Mexican.

Read full story

Opinion: President Biden Just Signed a Landmark Gun Safety Bill into Law

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, President Joe Biden signed a landmark gun safety bill into law. "President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school." —Will Weissert.

Read full story

Opinion: Can the FDA's Approval of an Abortion Pill Stop States from Banning It?!

"More [than] half of all abortions in the United States are currently performed by taking a set of pills. The first, mifepristone, interrupts the hormones needed to continue a pregnancy; the second, misoprostol, expels the contents of the uterus. For decades, the FDA has approved both drugs to be used together to end pregnancies before 10 weeks. Over the years, the agency has repeatedly honed its regulations of mifepristone, setting specific regulations on who may prescribe it, and how it can be dispensed." —Madison Pauly.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Fe, NM

The Santa Fe, Carson, Lincoln, and Cibola Forests Are Now Open

"The last few months could be summed up by a popular folk song: Fire and Rain. And both elements were record-setting in their own ways. The former brought the two largest wildfires in the state’s history – destroying hundreds of homes and shuttering forests. The latter settled in last week in 'unprecedented' fashion and spurred officials to reopen forests in time for wildflowers, stargazing and mushroom hunting." —Matthew Reisen.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy