Opinion: How to Earn Passive Income from NFTs

NFTs are all over the headlines these days, but what exactly are they?

“A quick snapshot of how to think about an NFT (non-fungible token): At a high level, it is a unit of data stored on a blockchain…in layman’s terms an NFT is a mechanism of buying a digital asset such as artwork, music or other collectibles that is authenticated as being the “one and only” and provides proof of ownership.” —Betsy Atkins

Some people simply sell their NFTs, but there are ways to receive recurring passive income from these digital assets.

1. RENT OUT YOUR NFTS

"One way you can earn passive income is to rent out your NFTs, particularly those in high demand." —Andrey Sergeenkov

Why not rent out your digital assets like you would your physical ones?!

You can often set the duration of the rental agreement and the lease date.

"...NFT users usually have the freedom to set their preferred duration of the rental agreement and the lease rate for the NFT." —Andrey Sergeenkov

2. NFT Royalties

"The underlying technology powering NFTs allows creators to set terms that impose royalty fees whenever their NFTs change hands on the secondary market. In other words, the creators can receive passive income even after selling their creations to collectors." —Andrey Sergeenkov

