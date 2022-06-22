Opinion: Are NFTs a Good Investment?

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Lately, NFTs have been all the rage, what with the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection and all, so what is all of this hoopla about?

First of all, what even are NFTs?! I've been quite perplexed by them for quite some time now, so I thought I'd do a bit of research.

“A quick snapshot of how to think about an NFT (non-fungible token): At a high level, it is a unit of data stored on a blockchain…in layman’s terms an NFT is a mechanism of buying a digital asset such as artwork, music or other collectibles that is authenticated as being the 'one and only' and provides proof of ownership.” —Betsy Atkins

In short, is it worth your while to invest in NFTs?

That depends on how much you are willing to risk, and how much you are willing to lose.

“Many people try to trade NFTs to make a profit. The stories of profitable NFT trading are more widely reported than people whose NFT collections are reduced in market value. There are no guarantees that your investment in NFTs will be profitable, though many people are hoping this is the case. NFT collections are a form of gambling to some people. NFT market values can be just as volatile as the underlying cryptocurrency. Information online could be more of a rumor than the hard financial metrics you might find from a public company’s annual report.” —JD Morris

In reality, investing in NFTs is a high-risk/high-reward affair.