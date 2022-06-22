What Are NFTs?

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

NFTs are non-fungible tokens that are stored on a blockchain.

Image by Sayyid96

“A quick snapshot of how to think about an NFT (non-fungible token): At a high level, it is a unit of data stored on a blockchain…in layman’s terms an NFT is a mechanism of buying a digital asset such as artwork, music or other collectibles that is authenticated as being the “one and only” and provides proof of ownership.” —Betsy Atkins

NFTs are different than cryptocurrencies due to their uniqueness: many consider them collectibles, and they are often attached to digital art.

They can also be attached to digital real estate, GIFs, and historic audio recordings or spectacular videos.

NFTs cannot be exchanged or substituted for similar items. This is key.

“NFTs are blockchain-based assets, distinguished from other blockchain-based assets—like, say, cryptocurrencies—in that they cannot be substituted or exchanged for similar items. Where one Bitcoin can be swapped for another Bitcoin, or an equivalent sum in Ether, or Bitcoin Cash, each plot of land in Decentraland is unique. Like real land, some plots are centrally-located in the universe, some are nearer to roads, some are larger and some smaller. Other examples of NFTs are artwork, unique in-game items for video games, and web domains.” —Cathy Hackl

Some believe that NFTs will be attached to physical real estate in the near future.