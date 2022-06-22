Opinion: How to Save Money on Gas

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

It's hard not to spend a small fortune on transportation these days!

Fortunately, there are a few ways you can save money at the pump.

1. Find the Gas Station with the Cheapest Prices

Honestly, it's worth the extra time and effort.

2. Take Advantage of Fuel Rewards Programs

Every penny counts, and those discounts add up!

OpenClipart-Vectors

3. Pay with Cash

Did you know that paying with cash actually saves you money?

Well, it saves you money most of the time, but still, it's worth a shot.

"The practice of charging less for gasoline for customers paying cash varies by region and individual gas station: In Los Angeles, several gas stations offer 20-cent discounts for cash, especially for premium gas. That difference can quickly add up: You could save $3 every time you completely fill a 15-gallon tank, or $156 a year if you top off weekly. (Just watch those ATM fees: If you're paying $2 to $3 to get your cash each time, you could be losing money.)" —Peter Butler

4. Plan Your Route

Knowing your way around can help you save on gas: You don't want to get lost and burn more fuel these days—that could cost you a ridiculous amount of money!—so it's important to plan your route in advance.

5. Consider Bicycles, Public Transit, and Electric Vehicles

Honestly, this is probably the best way to save on gas, and you don't have to get the most luxurious electric vehicle: a used Nissan Leaf can be purchased for around $12,000, for instance.

If you don't absolutely need a car and have a fairly flexible schedule, public transit is an excellent option.

Bicycling is simultaneously good for your body and the environment, so it's a win-win, unless you're in a highly congested area of course—it can be a very dangerous way to get around in big cities.

Every penny counts—especially these days!—so it's important to save money wherever you can!