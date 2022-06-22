Opinion: The Skyrocketing Gas Prices Have a Silver Lining

These outrageous prices could help us transition to clean energy faster.

It seems that everything from gas to groceries to the electric bill every month costs a fortune these days!

Admittedly, I'm not loving these price increases, but—if you think about it—there might just be a silver lining: We're basically being forced to switch over to clean energy, and fast.

Clker-Free-Vector-Images

A lot of us work remotely, so we don't absolutely have to commute and plenty of people are electing not to because, well, there are just so many other things to pay for right now that are more essential!

"Skeptics might point out that as of late May, a full three months after Putin’s invasion, oil futures were still bobbing around $110 a barrel. But that’s only because China’s strict Covid lockdowns have temporarily depressed demand, and America is releasing a million barrels daily from its strategic reserves. Realistically, the only thing that can save the world from $200-a-barrel oil is a nasty recession, which is hardly good news." —Christopher Helman

This is all, honestly, very bad news, but...it could help us fast-track our way to green energy.

"[The global energy crisis could prompt those with the most capital to fast-track creative solutions and force politicians to get out of the way. That means everything from green-lighting new nuclear plant designs to building better batteries and grids for storing and distributing solar and wind energy. There’s even a place for quick fixes like burning wood pellets instead of coal." —Christopher Helman

Let's hope some positive changes occur from all of this heartache.

"There’s [a]...natural short-term 'fix': As Russian energy disappears from the market, prices will surge until the global economy slows down enough to reduce demand. In time, the problem will be solved, but not without short-term pain and massive investment—especially in nonfossil fuels. The International Energy Agency figures the world needs to double its current spending on alternative energy and invest a total of $12 trillion by 2030 to have any chance of holding global warming to 2 degrees Celsius." —Christopher Helman