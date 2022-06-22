PRC Examiners Want an Immediate Cut after PNM Closes Plant

You could be saving an average of $8 on your electric bill starting in October of this year.

Most of us have been extremely overwhelmed—not to mention stressed out—due to the state of things: skyrocketing gas prices and inordinately expensive groceries are only a few of the expenses that have increased thanks to inflation.

On top of all of this, we still have to pay for housing and electricity.

Thankfully, there is a possibility that PNM customers will see a reduction in our electricity expenses at an average of $8, starting in October of this year.

"Public Service Company of New Mexico customers could see an $8 reduction in their monthly electric bills starting in October after the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station fully shuts down." —Kevin Robinson-Avila

That being said, that is not a guarantee: there are a lot of controversies and complications surrounding PNM right now.

"...[The rate reduction] depends on the five-member state Public Regulation Commission, which must decide whether to force PNM to immediately credit customer bills for savings that come from closing the plant’s two operating units, the first of which will cease functioning on June 30, and the second on Sept. 30." —Kevin Robinson-Avila

Controversially, PNM would like to continue charging customers for the plant even after the closure of its two operating units.

"PNM wants to continue charging customers for the plant even after closure to help pay for new investments it’s made in the grid since 2019, and then use that additional income to offset its next rate hike, which will likely come at the start of 2024. On Friday, however, two PRC hearing examiners recommended that the commission order PNM to immediately start crediting all savings back to customers after the two units close. That would equal about $134 million over the 18 months from July 1, when the first San Juan unit closes, to December 2023, when PNM’s next rate case will likely conclude." —Kevin Robinson-Avila

Right now, October seems miles away, but we shall see what happens.