Opinion: A Popular Corrales Thrift Shop Is at Risk of Shutting Down

“You trip across some little treasure you didn’t know you needed — scarves, purses, shirts and dresses...I love the jewelry table that makes for nice, little gifts because (the jewelry) is so reasonably priced.” —Debbie Haycraft

Debbie Haycraft is one of many devoted customers at Secondhand Treasures.

Secondhand Treasures has a lovely mission: 100% of its profits support animals in need and, naturally, it encourages sustainability because people bring their items in, and they are then sold to individuals who love them instead of simply being thrown away.

"Secondhand Treasures, open noon-4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, is operated by Southwest Animal Rescue Fund Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is to aid animals, primarily dogs, in need." —Nancy Baumgardner

Debbie Haycraft absolutely loves the place and its mission; she's enchanted with the rescue dogs who are often behind (or around) the counter.

"Unfortunately, Secondhand Treasures may not be open for much longer: the owners are selling the building and the lot it sits on for far more than what SWARF—which has been leasing the company—can pay. Nancy Baumgardner, president of Southwest Animal Rescue Fund and manager of Secondhand Treasures, is sitting among the store’s eclectic, often elegant, occasionally eccentric inventory. Usually, this is a cheerful setting that hums to a positive vibe. But on this day, Baumgardner is disturbed by the noise made by men putting up a sign in the store’s parking lot. The sign gives notice that the property is for sale. The owners are selling the building and the lot it sits on for more than SWARF, which has been leasing the space, can afford to pay."

It is a sad day for Nancy Baumgardner, the president of the Southwest Animal Rescue Fund.

"It is pretty much inevitable that we are going to have to close...We have looked at every property up and down Corrales Road and have found nothing.” —Nancy Baumgardner

Despite this gutwrenching news, Nancy Baumgardner says that the SWARF will continue helping the animals.

"...The organization focuses on funding other New Mexico animal rescue and assistance organizations, such as NMDOGS, the OSCAR Foundation, Argos and Spay-Neuter Coalition of New Mexico." —Ollie Reed Jr.

SWARF has directed its money efforts toward international groups that are rescuing animals from the war between Ukraine and Russia.

"SWARF has contributed money to international groups engaged in rescuing animals from the war in Ukraine and provided assistance to those helping animals affected by New Mexico’s wildfires. SWARF also maintains a sanctuary for old, sick, injured and other animals that are not adoptable. Even if Secondhand Treasures closes...the rescue fund will continue its work." —Nancy Baumgardner

Ever resilient and resourceful, Nancy Baumgardner has a plan, but she notes that things will be different.

"Here’s the plan. We will have weeklong sales at cut-rate, but not give-away, prices. We will give a lot (of merchandise) to the OSCAR Foundation. Then we will store the rest at my house and have garage sales, maybe some online sales.” —Nancy Baumgardner

It would be sad to see Secondhand Treasures go: it is well-known in the community for its wide variety of exceptionally high-quality items sold at an extremely affordable rate.

Nancy Baumgardner is holding out hope that another property—which is at least 3,000 square feet—will become available before December in Corrales, but she's well aware that this may not happen, and time is running out.

This is especially heartbreaking because Secondhand Treasures is an extremely successful business.