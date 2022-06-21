Opinion: Ukraine Has Been Outgunned in Donbas: The West's Weapons Are Not Keeping Up

Daniella Cressman

wir_sind_klein

"Despite the heavy influx of weapons from the West, Ukrainian forces are outgunned by the Russians in the battle for the eastern Donbas region, where the fighting is largely being carried out by way of artillery exchanges." —Andrea Rosa and Jamey Keaten

The West has announced its support for Ukraine, sending weapons its way.

Unfortunately, Ukrainian forces are being outgunned by the Russian opposition.

"While the Russians can keep up heavy, continuous the fire for hours at a time, the defenders can’t match the enemy in either weapons or ammunition and must use their ammo more judiciously." —Andrea Rosa and Jamey Keaten

Tragically, Ukrainian authorities have noted that the West's support for their country is insufficient and these weapons are not arriving fast enough.

"At the outpost in eastern Ukraine, dozens and dozens of mortar shells are stacked up. But the troops’ commander, Mykhailo Strebizh, who goes by the nom de guerre Gaiduk, lamented that if his fighters were to come under an intense artillery barrage, their cache would, at best, amount to only about four hours’ worth of return fire. Ukrainian authorities say the West’s much-ballyhooed support for the country is not sufficient and is not arriving on the battlefield fast enough for this grinding and highly lethal phase of the war." —Andrea Rosa and Jamey Keaten

I despise war in all forms.

No one wins.

Everyone loses.

Nonetheless, if the West is going to support Ukraine due to the situation, we ought to ensure that we are sending weapons their way in a fast and efficient manner.

