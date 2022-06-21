More Rainfall Is Expected This Week

Finally, New Mexico will experience some rainfall; for the most part, this is welcome news, especially for firefighters who have been fighting the two largest wildfires in our state's history.

PublicDomainPictures

"The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire in northern New Mexico is more than 341,000 acres and is 72% contained as of Monday. " —Theresa Davis

According to Andy Gorelow, a National Weather Service meteorologist working on the fire, "slow and steady" rainfall over the weekend prevented significant fire growth.

The caveat?

Floods.

While this is not certain, there is a strong possibility that flooding will occur in most central and northeastern areas of New Mexico.

"The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch on Tuesday for most of the central and northeast parts of the state." —Theresa Davis

We could be seeing heavy rains and thunderstorm activity today.

"Las Vegas, New Mexico, has a 90% chance of rain on Tuesday." —Theresa Davis

The Land of Enchantment has been drought-stricken, struggling with some of the worst fires we've ever seen.

Friday's storm was the first measurable precipitation at Albuquerque's Sunport in 78 days.

It also slowed down The Black Fire's growth.

"The Black Fire in southwest New Mexico on the Gila National Forest is more than 325,000 acres and is 68% contained." —Theresa Davis

The Duke City has gone without rain for quite some time, so this was a welcome change.

"In Albuquerque, Friday’s storm marked the first measurable precipitation at the Sunport in 78 days. Albuquerque has a 90% chance of rain Tuesday, with temperatures expected in the mid-70s. Some storms on Tuesday night could produce heavy rainfall in the metro area." —Theresa Davis