Opinion: New Mexico Lawmakers Brace for Fallout over the Certification Controversy in Many Counties

Jeers of "traitors" were thrown at some state commissioners as they cast their votes.

"The drama over certifying New Mexico’s primary election results might be over for now, but there could be political fallout as lawmakers review a state election code that requires counties to approve their vote results before the statewide canvass can be certified." —Dan Boyd

Since 2020, quite a few voters have been convinced and concerned that fraud has plagued our elections, and they all came out of the woodwork during New Mexico's primary election.

Nonetheless, according to Brian Egolf—an attorney and New Mexico state representative—no fraud whatsoever had occurred.

In fact, the controversy surrounding this year's primary has garnered national attention: Egolf shared this information with former political strategist Symone Sanders during his appearance on MSNBC.

“There was no evidence of any impropriety, no mismatched numbers, the election was run perfectly as the Republican county clerk in Otero County explained to the commissioners in exacting detail." —Brian Egolf

Although all 33 counties of New Mexico voted to certify this year's primary election, a divided Otero County only did so after facing a Supreme Court Order and possible removal from office.

"...A divided Otero County Commission voted to approve the election results only after they faced a state Supreme Court order and possible removal from office." —Dan Boyd

Couy Griffin—who entered a restricted area during the January 6 insurrection—voted not to certify the votes.

The Otero County commissioners wanted to be thorough when counting the votes and arguably seemed concerned that fraudulent activity was taking place.

"Townsend also said Otero County commissioners were trying to be thorough at their jobs, even when they initially voted last week to order a full recount of votes cast in the county and an inspection of the Dominion machines that New Mexico and other states use to tabulate votes. Those initial votes prompted Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver to ask Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office to investigate possible violations of the state’s elections code and New Mexico’s Governmental Conduct Act." —Dan Boyd

Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto says that a lot of people have made up their minds that election irregularities were present, even though the data indicates otherwise: they can't be convinced that this is not the case, even if election officials have told them they are wrong and provided the data to prove it—they are emotionally charged about the issue and they won't listen to reason.

Nonetheless, Ivey-Soto has made it clear that New Mexico already has an extremely transparent election system.

"...New Mexico already has a transparent election system that includes paper ballots and mandatory postelection audits of certain races...counties are free to do a partial or full recount of election results after they are certified." —Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto

Nonetheless, Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto is concerned that the current system might need adjusting, although he is not sure which changes, specifically, should be made.

"The current system....puts county commissioners in a difficult spot — facing a requirement under state law that election results be certified and pressure from angry constituents not to do so." —Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto

That being said, any changes to New Mexico's vote certification process would not be made until after the general election in November of 2024.

"The state canvassing board will meet to certify New Mexico’s primary election results June 28, and any changes to the state’s process for certifying election results would likely not happen until after the November general election. For now, Ivey-Soto said he’s concerned that the push not to certify election results could take a toll on New Mexico county clerks — and the state itself." —Dan Boyd