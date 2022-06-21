Santos Ben Atencio Has Just Turned Himself in

Santos Ben Atencio, a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting, has just turned himself in.

He did so at 8:24 a.m. yesterday.

The man did not say a word and was accompanied by his lawyer who Santa Fe Police Lt. David Webber identified as Megan Dorsey.

Police then arrested Atencio and transported him to the Sante Fe County Jail.

He is being held there without bond.

Atencio faces the following charges:

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Shooting at or from a motor vehicle

Tampering with evidence

Allegedly, Patrick Marquez also had a role in the shooting.

He faces the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence

Conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Marquez is also being held without bond.

Unfortunately, there is no status update on the woman who was injured during the incident, but we know she was taken to the local hospital.