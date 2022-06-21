Opinion: Jobs You Can Perform Remotely

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Due to recent events—sky-high inflation among them—you may be thinking to yourself that it would be nice to shift towards remote work.

Thankfully, you have a myriad of options: The World Wide Web has its cons, but it also has its pros.

1. WRITER

These days, there are a wide variety of platforms that allow you to earn money from your work, even if you're only self-publishing it.

Here are some of the platforms that will pay you to write for them, based on the amount of views each one of your pieces receives:

Vocal Media

Medium.com

HubPages

NewsBreak

They're great because you can scale your earnings over time as you grow your following until you're earning upwards of $2,000 per month from your home, all with little to no restrictions on your location.

The downside is that it usually takes 3-5 years to grow your following.

2. YOUTUBER

You can have a faceless YouTube channel if you'd prefer to, or you can speak directly to your audience on a topic of your choosing.

Say what you will, but a lot of YouTubers earn upwards of $1 million per year.

The downside—again—is that it usually takes 3-5 years to grow your following.

The best part about these jobs is that you are self-employed, so you don't have to answer to anyone, you have more mobility than you would if you worked a desk job, and you can set your own hours!

You'll probably be for working all hours of the day in the beginning, but that will likely change over time as you establish yourself.

In my opinion, the 3-5 years it takes to build your empire are well worth it: you'll have total freedom for the rest of your life!