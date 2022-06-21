Opinion: How to Cope with Inflation

Daniella Cressman

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Inflation has hit us all like a ton of bricks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G07kl_0gGjk4y900
geralt

Suddenly, we're scrambling to put the money together for basic necessities such as groceries and gasoline.

Thankfully, there are a few ways we can lessen the blow.

1. Earn More

At first glance, this might seem like it's easier said than done but—if you think about it—there are all kinds of ways you can increase your income:

  • Freelance
  • Sell merch online
  • Take surveys
  • Write content for various platforms
  • Start a YouTube channel

The great thing about self-employment is that you can usually work for a company while you're building your business, so it's important to remember that.

The downside is that it often takes a few years to scale your income.

2. Continue Investing

Most people will stop investing when times get tough.

Honestly, that's a huge mistake: keep investing—the long-term rewards of doing so could be major!

Additionally, diversifying your investments never hurts: don't be afraid to put a little bit in gold, a little bit in stocks, and a little bit in fine art—or even wine—for instance.

3. Reduce Your Expenses

If you can, reduce your expenses:

  • Are there any memberships you're not actually taking advantage of?
  • Are there any subscriptions you're not using?
  • Could you cut back on eating out?

The answer will be subjective, but it's important to keep these things in mind.

