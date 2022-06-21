Opinion: 3 Benefits of Working from Home

QuinceCreative

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Perhaps you are reconsidering your daily commute due to the outrageous gas prices, or maybe you just don't love your current occupation.

We've all been there.

If that's the case, you might want to think about working from home.

1. COMMUTING IS AN OPTION

Gas prices are, quite frankly, through the roof right now, so who could blame you if you don't want to spend around $100 to fill up your tank just to head to the office?

If you work from home, you don't have to travel, unless you want to of course.

This provides you with more flexibility and allows you to save on fossil fuels.

2. YOU CAN MOVE

With a lot of remote jobs, you can move if you'd like to. Of course, this will depend on quite a few factors:

Your current income

The cost of living in whatever location you want to move to

Whether you're self-employed

Which company you do business with: some have restrictions when it comes to location, so you'll want to read the fine print

The location you want to move to: Getting a visa can be a headache, and certain countries have more restrictions than others when it comes to self-employed individuals

Basically, a lot of folks who are self-employed—and work remotely— can literally live wherever they want as long as they can navigate the logistics of the move, meet any requirements in their destination they need to when it comes to visas and the like, and pay for their living expenses.

This is easier said than done, but it's still a possibility.

Honestly, it might be nice to have that option considering the shocking amount of mass shootings in this country and the political chaos that is plaguing us right now.

3. YOU CAN STAY SAFER

A lot of us have gotten more nonchalant about that life-threatening disease—COVID-19—and cases are rising again.

If you work for yourself—and you work from home—it will be easier to protect your health.