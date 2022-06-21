12th Street Tavern Has Just Opened on Avanyu Plaza

Sometimes, after a long day of work or a particularly harrowing conversation, we all just want a little bit of comfort food that reminds us of home.

Luckily, 12th Street Tavern—located in the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center here in Albuquerque—offers just that.

adoproducciones

Monique Fragua, the IPCC chief operations officer said the center has been wanting to create a restaurant for four to five years, but it was hard to land on a unique idea.

Finally, they found one: a bar themed around New Mexico sports and sports stars.

"Monique Fragua, IPCC chief operations officer, said the center had been looking to create a restaurant for four to five years and were looking for concept not found in the North Valley. That’s how they landed on opening a bar themed around New Mexico sports and sport stars." —Pilar Martinez

There was a very intentional effort made to celebrate the Pueblo culture while also supporting the local economy.

“We wanted a place that really helps us … celebrate Pueblo culture but also supports the local economy, and offers lots of job opportunities to members of the Pueblos." —Yvette Perez (IPCC Marketing Director)

Honestly, there's nothing like an ice-cold beer and a perfectly prepared chicken sandwich on a hot summer day.

Some of the menu favorites include:

Chicken wings

Green chile mac and cheese

Chicken sandwiches

Of course, they also offer craft beer and signature cocktails.

"12th Street Tavern is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit 12thstreettavern.com." —Pillar Martinez