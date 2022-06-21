Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: The D.A. Has Failed to Review Police Shootings within Time Frames that were Set under Its Own Policy

Daniella Cressman

There has been a lot of outrage as to just how often police officers need to use deadly force in this country, and rightly so: an enormous amount of innocent people have died for very minor offenses.

Sometimes, they have simply been shot—fatally— because they looked suspicious to certain police officers.

Gunshots, chokeholds, and various other forms of murder have been committed by some of the men in blue for a long time, yet they are rarely punished for their actions.

Now, the D.A. has failed to review multiple shootings involving police officers in a timely manner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HN3Fu_0gGXZFKw00
gamerio

"In her early days in office, [Mary] Carmack-Altwies published a policy outlining how she would handle law enforcement shootings, one that contrasted sharply from those of previous administrations, in which such cases had been farmed out to a panel of outside prosecutors or put before secret grand juries — processes criticized as drawn out and lacking transparency. Her policy called for screening a case and making a determination about whether the shooting was justified within 30 days of receiving a case file from the investigating agency — usually New Mexico State Police. If a case merits additional review, the policy says, the district attorney would appoint a special prosecutor, whose report would be due to her office in 60 days. Carmack-Altwies blamed the delays in meeting these deadlines in part on her predecessor, Marco Serna, and suggested her policy might have been too ambitious." —Phaedra Haywood

The D.A. is considering whether to adjust the policy while a shocking number of cases involving police officers firing deadly weapons continue to await review.

"The District Attorney’s Office currently has five police shooting cases awaiting review — the four from summer 2021 and one that dates back to 2018. In that case, police reported Alex Maestas, who was 26 at the time, had been firing a gun inside a home and then opened the door and pointed the firearm at Officer Luke Wakefield. The officer fired two shots at Maestas, both of which missed, police said. Wakefield, one of a few local officers who have been involved in multiple shootings in recent years, came under scrutiny in the controversial death of Anthony Benavidez, 24, in July 2017. After another officer fired 16 shots through an apartment window at Benavidez — who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had refused to vacate the home following an eviction — Wakefield fired another round. Police and prosecutors said Benavidez was armed with a knife when the officers fired through the window. He was killed after an hourslong SWAT team standoff. While a panel of three district attorneys from around the state, convened at Serna’s request, found no cause for criminal charges, according to a report released in March 2019, the incident resulted in a $400,000 settlement between the city of Santa Fe and Benavidez’s family, and questions and criticisms lingered." —Phaedra Haywood

The number of cases in which the victims very well could have been innocent or, at the very least, committed crimes but none that were punishable by death were killed by law enforcement is shocking.

Honestly, these police officers need to be held accountable for their actions.

No one should be above the law.

"Carmack-Altwies initially indicated last week she was still awaiting results of state police investigations into the shootings of [Nathan] Roybal and [Jaime] Bravo before she could begin her reviews. She corrected herself after state police Officer Ray Wilson told The New Mexican in an email Thursday the agency had delivered the case files to her office in August and September of 2021. The Roybal case is under review, Carmack-Altwies wrote in an email Friday, but she had no record of receiving certain evidence from state police and would 'follow up' with the agency. Carmack-Altwies wrote in a June 9 email she has closed 'at least 5' law enforcement shooting cases left from Serna’s administration. Her office determined officers acted reasonably in each of the shootings, which occurred in 2018 and 2020. She hopes to review two of the five pending cases by 'the end of summer,' Carmack-Altwies added. She did not respond to an email asking when she expects to complete the rest of the reviews." —Phaedra Haywood

