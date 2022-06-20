Due to the South Capitol Shooting, One Teen Has Been Arrested and the Other Has a Warrant out for His Arrest

The police have identified two males in a Saturday morning shooting that took place in a south Capitol neighborhood in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

kerttu

A 70-year-old woman was injured.

Police are looking for Santos Ben Atencio, who has been accused of firing the shots.

"Police are asking for the public’s help finding Atencio, who is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the news release said." —Claudia L. Silva

An arrest warrant has been issued.

"An arrest warrant has been issued for Santos Ben Atencio,18, who is accused of firing the shots." —Claudia L. Silva

The incident occurred very early on Saturday morning.

"Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 6:20 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Gomez Road, a small residential street off Paseo de Peralta near the Railyard." —Claudia L. Silva

An innocent 70-year-old woman was simply sitting in her living room before she was shot.

"At least one shot fired from outside the woman’s home struck her in the leg as she was sitting in her living room. Lt. Jose Gonzales said the woman was taken to a local hospital and received treatment for her injury. He did not identify her. It’s not yet clear whether the woman was the shooter’s intended target, Gonzales added. There might have been an argument in the area prior to the shooting, according to police and a witness." —Claudia L. Silva

Eric Radack, a resident in the area, is concerned that the shooter might come back, endangering members of the community once more.

"Eric Radack, a neighbor of the injured woman, said in an interview Saturday he heard arguing outside his home followed by at least five gunshots. Radack said he is concerned the shooter could return to the area." —Claudia L. Silva

Atencio faces the following charges:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Tampering with evidence

Shooting at or from a motor vehicle

Patrick Marquez, age 18, has been arrested for his alleged role in the incident on the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit a shooting at or from a motor vehicle

Conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence

"Jail records show Marquez was booked in the Santa Fe County jail Saturday night. He is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a shooting at or from a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence." —Claudia L. Silva