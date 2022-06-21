Christopher Rodriguez, Age 36, Was Arrested on Monday in Relation to a Clovis Church Shooting

As of late, gun control has been an issue of major contention in the United States, with many arguing that we need stricter regulations as relentless mass shootings continue to occur.

On the other end of the political spectrum, there are those who feel that their rights are being threatened and hand out AR-15s as prizes for raffles.

On Monday afternoon, there was a shooting in a church parking lot in Clovis, New Mexico.

Christopher Rodriguez was identified as a "person of interest" earlier.

He has now been arrested on the following charges:

Robbery

Aggravated Battery

Shooting an occupied dwelling

Shooting at or from a motor vehicle

According to Eastern New Mexico News, "He is also being held on an unrelated district court warrant for failure to appear."

According to a news release from the Clovis Police, a man by the name of Terrence, Abeyta, aged 21, had a gunshot wound on his upper right thigh.

Rodriguez has been identified as the shooter.

